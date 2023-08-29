As the deadline approaches for NFL teams to cut down their rosters, the Carolina Panthers are letting go of a former star linebacker: Deion Jones.

The Panthers are releasing Jones, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. A Pro Bowler in 2017 who spent six years with the Atlanta Falcons, Carolina's NFC South foe, Jones spent last season with the Cleveland Browns and signed with Carolina in late July. Despite his talent and experience as a key player on a Super Bowl-bound defense with Atlanta, the Panthers decided to move on. Roster cuts are always full of tough decisions like this.

“He's a playmaker,” Panthers head coach Frank Reich said of Jones after he joined the team. ”He's been a consistent playmaker. He's had production – athletic guy, smart guy…Listen, we've got to get to know him. But everything we know, he'll be a good teammate. Obviously, culture is really important to us, team-first mentality.”

In the linebacker set in their 3-4 defensive scheme, the Panthers will likely surround Pro Bowler Brian Burns with Shaq Thompson, Frankie Luvu and Justin Houston. Second-year linebackers Chandler Wooten and Brandon Smith should see a good amount of playing time as Carolina looks to establish a strong, young foundation on defense to complement the offense with first-overall pick Bryce Young.

The Panthers also made a rare trade in the hours leading up to the roster-cut deadline (4:00 P.M. EST on Tuesday, August 29) by acquiring wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette from the Kansas City Chiefs following a monster preseason.

Deion Jones — who recorded 44 combined tackles, three defended passes and 2.5 sacks in 11 games with the Browns in 2022 — should garner some attention for teams in need of linebacker depth.