The Carolina Panthers enter their Week 5 matchup with the Detroit Lions as the only winless NFL team after the Chicago Bears won their first game of the 2023 NFL season on Thursday. And if you think the Panthers will go 0-17 this season, you can get some pretty nice odds on that right now.

The Panthers odds of going 0-17 and being the first winless NFL team in the 17-game era are currently +3300 heading into Week 5, according to BetOnline.ag.

These current odds are pretty nice, and turning $10 into $330 is an excellent return on investment as far as football bets go. That said, considering that only two teams in NFL history have ever gone 0-16, you might think that these Panthers odds would be a little higher.

By comparison, the Jacksonville Jaguars are +3300 to win the Super Bowl this season. That’s a long shot, but still the 11th-best odds in the league right now. You’d think making history would come with a little longer odds, but apparently, Las Vegas oddsmakers are as down on Bryce Young and the 2023 Panthers as most fans.

For our NFL trade predictions and insight on dark-horse Super Bowl contenders, listen below:

The last team to go 0-16 was the 2017 Cleveland Browns. They went winless just under a decade after the 2008 Detroit Lions became the first team to ever lose that many games in a single season.

There have been three other winless NFL teams since 1960. The 1960 Dallas Cowboys went 0–11–1, the 1976 Tampa Bay Buccaneers were 0–14), and the 1982 Baltimore Colts finished 0–8–1.

We’ll see if the Panthers' 2023 NFL season gets one step closer to this mark in Week 5 against the Lions.