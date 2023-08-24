The Detroit Lions and the Carolina Panthers will meet in their final preseason game before the regular season hits. We are here to share our NFL odds series and make a Lions-Panthers prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Lions lost 28-7 to the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 2 of the NFL preseason. Jared Goff did not play. Instead, the Lions split the shares between Nate Sudfeld and Teddy Bridgewater. Sudfeld went 9 for 18 with 80 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. Also, Bridgewater completed 5 of 11 passes for 34 yards.

Running back Jermar Jefferson rushed six times for 16 yards on a 2.7 yards-per-carry rate. Additionally, Benny Snell Jr. rushed three times for 15 yards. The running game looked lost throughout this preseason showdown. Ultimately, David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs both sat out as they prepare for the regular season. The Lions did not play any starters. Moreover, it looks like they will rest them again in Week 3.

The Panthers lost 21-19 to the New York Giants in Week 2 of the NFL preseason. Bryce Young completed 3 of 6 passes for 35 yards but also took one sack. Then, backup quarterback Matt Corral completed 9 of 13 passes for 71 yards but also took a sack. Raheem Blackshear rushed eight times for 31 yards with one touchdown. Likewise, Chuba Hubbard rushed eight times for 30 yards. Shi Smith had eight receptions for 31 yards. The defense got a boost from CJ Henderson, who had four solo tackles.

The Lions and the Panthers will also meet during the regular season. Thus, expect both teams to be careful in the game plans they display.

Here are the Lions-Panthers Preseason NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Preseason Odds: Lions-Panthers Odds

Detroit Lions: +4.5 (-110)

Carolina Panthers: -4.5 (-110)

Over: 36.5 (-115)

Under: 36.5 (-105)

How to Watch Lions vs. Panthers Preseason

TV: CBS

Stream: fuboTV, NFL+

Time: 8:01 PM ET/5:01 PM PT

Why The Lions Could Cover The Spread

The Lions will not play their starters. Significantly, the Lions have adapted this strategy to only play their rookies and backups, considering many of their starters are established veterans. Bridgewater and Sudfeld will play. Ultimately, the backups will determine the outcome of this game. It will also be the final test to see which players make the team. Therefore, there will be a lot on the line.

There is a battle for the third-string running back spot that will be occurring. Thus, look for Snell, Jefferson, and Craig Reynolds to duke it out to see who ends up backing up Montgomery and Gibbs. There will also be a battle between Chase Cota and Dylan Drummond to see who rounds out the final wide receiver spots on the team. Additionally, seventh-round draft pick Antoine Green will also look to make an impact and make the team.

The Lions will use this game as a chance to see what kind of depth they have. Moreover, they look to see what kind of pieces they have on the defensive side of the ball in the event of an injury to one of their starters.

The Lions will cover the spread if Snell, Jefferson, and Reynolds can establish the running game. Then, the defense must play well.

Why The Panthers Could Cover The Spread

The Panthers will start Young in this final preseason game to tune him up for the regular season. However, quarterback is not the real story. The Panthers will look to see what their offensive line can give them. Unfortunately, it was a rocky start for them, as each of their quarterbacks took a sack. They must clean that up, especially with Young taking the snaps once the regular season commences.

Offensive lineman Cade Mays must fight for his job, as he has struggled. Moreover, Chandler Zavala has filled in and done exceptionally well. There will also be eyes on defensive back Eric Rowe, who struggled in last week's game. Sadly, he allowed a deep touchdown pass to Jalin Hyatt and will look to redeem himself in this final chance before the regular season starts up. The Panthers look to get this position locked down.

The Panthers will cover the spread if they can create three sustained drives on offense. Then, the defense must avoid allowing long touchdown passes.

Final Lions-Panthers Prediction & Pick

The Lions are playing out the stretch. Meanwhile, the Panthers are testing to see how their weapons do before the regular season starts. Carolina will get plenty of chances to score in this one. Thus, look for the Panthers to cover the odds in this showdown and win the game.

Final Lions-Panthers Prediction & Pick: Carolina Panthers: -4.5 (-110)