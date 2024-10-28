The Carolina Panthers have had a brutal first half of the 2024 NFL season. Carolina lost again on Sunday against the Broncos, extending their losing streak to five straight games. Bryce Young made his return as the starting QB and did not look great, prompting many to wonder if Andy Dalton will return to the lineup in Week 9.

Canales did not reveal much when asked about the team's upcoming QB decision after the game.

“We will look at all the information,” Canales said, via the team’s website. “We’ll look at Andy’s health over the next couple of days, and we’ll make that decision, and we’ll have an answer for you.”

Young went 24-of-37 for 224 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. Those are the best stats Young has had since his rookie season, but they were not enough to get the win. Aside from two big drives, the offense was very tough to watch. That inconsistency is something that may hold Bryce back from keeping Carolina's starting job.

“It's inconsistency,” Canales said. “We look like a good offense on the first drive, and then we just go, basically, I don't know, was it seven or eight possessions, whatever it was before we get our next first down. Trying to find a rhythm, trying to find the run game in this against a really good defense.”

Can Bryce Young still win the starting QB job back for the Panthers?

Since Canales did not directly name a starter for Week 9, it remains an open question who the Panthers will proceed with moving forward.

Injuries could play a factor in the decision, based on reporting from NFL Network's Ian Rapaport before Sunday's game.

“Young is back in the lineup in place of Andy Dalton, who suffered a minor sprained thumb in a car accident this week,” Rapaport said via NFL.com on Sunday. “If Young plays up to his talents, there is a real chance for him to continue starting, sources say…Dalton did not practice this week following Tuesday's accident and is doubtful for Sunday's game. It is possible the thumb injury, which is causing issues gripping the football, sidelines him in Week 8, as well, sources say.”

Reading between the lines, it seems like the Panthers would prefer to start Dalton again. However, if Dalton's thumb injury persists, Carolina will be left with no choice but to start Bryce Young again in Week 9.

How quickly things change. It would sound crazy at the beginning of the season for the Panthers to dread starting Young. Unfortunately, it seems his benching earlier in the season significantly changed the trajectory of his career.

It will be interesting watch how the Panthers approach the QB position for the rest of the season.