Virtually nothing has gone right for the Carolina Panthers so far this season, and things could get even uglier in Week 8 when they take on the Denver Broncos. Bryce Young will be back under center for the team after Andy Dalton was involved in a car accident last week, and he won't have either of his top two targets in the passing game, with both Diontae Johnson and Adam Thielen being ruled out for this one.

Young started the first two games of the season for Carolina, but he was so bad during his time under center that head coach Dave Canales quickly inserted Dalton into the starting lineup in hopes of getting the offense going. But now, Young is back under center, and it sounds like a strong performance against the Broncos could result in him winning the starting job back from Dalton.

“Young is back in the lineup in place of Andy Dalton, who suffered a minor sprained thumb in a car accident this week. If Young plays up to his talents, there is a real chance for him to continue starting, sources say…Dalton did not practice this week following Tuesday's accident and is doubtful for Sunday's game. It is possible the thumb injury, which is causing issues gripping the football, sidelines him in Week 8, as well, sources say.” – Ian Rapoport, NFL.com

Bryce Young has another shot to succeed with Panthers

Young's numbers through two games were downright horrible (31/56, 245 YDS, 3 INT, 5 CAR, 18 YDS, 1 TD), so making the move to Dalton made a bit of sense. While the veteran quarterback led Carolina to their first win, his struggles mounted as time went on. However, it's his thumb injury that resulted in Young getting thrown back into the fire.

It's certainly not an ideal situation for the Panthers, but if Young plays well, he could earn the starting job back, although it's worth noting Dalton's injury could force the team to stick with him beyond Week 8 regardless. Against a stout Broncos defense without his top two weapons in the passing game, though, Young faces a tall task, and it will be interesting to see how he fares in his first start since Week 2.