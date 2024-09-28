David Tepper, owner of the Carolina Panthers, has pledged $3 million to aid Hurricane Helene relief efforts across the Carolinas. The donation, made through the David & Nicole Tepper Foundation (DNTF), was announced on Friday in collaboration with the Carolina Panthers and Charlotte FC.

The funds will provide immediate and long-term assistance to communities affected by the category four storm, which left widespread devastation in its wake. Both North and South Carolina are still under a State of Emergency as recovery efforts continue.

In a statement posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, the Panthers organization emphasized their commitment to supporting the region.

“The David & Nicole Tepper Foundation, Carolina Panthers, and Charlotte FC stand alongside all those who have been affected by Hurricane Helene and the devastation it has wrought across the southeast, and particularly in our backyard throughout the Carolinas,” David and Nicole Tepper stated. “This is our home and we are committed to supporting relief efforts throughout the region by providing critical resources and aiding the efforts of our heroic first responders.”

Panthers owner David Tepper's $3 million donation to aid Hurricane Helene relief efforts

The donation will support a variety of organizations, including local food banks, community foundations, and other agencies that provide essential services in the Carolinas. The foundation’s contribution aims to address both the immediate needs of those impacted and the long-term recovery efforts as communities begin to rebuild.

“The impact on our community has been severe, but Carolinians are resilient and courageous, and together, we will rebuild and recover,” the Teppers added.

Hurricane Helene, which made landfall earlier this week, caused significant damage across the region, including flooding, power outages, and infrastructure collapse. As relief efforts continue, the Panthers organization and the DNTF are working to ensure critical resources reach those in need.

This initial $3 million commitment highlights the Teppers' ongoing dedication to supporting the Carolinas in times of crisis.

Similarly, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Glazer family have committed $1 million to relief efforts after the hurricane impacted Florida, further extending support to communities across the Southeast.