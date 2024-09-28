The ownership group of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers franchise is giving $1 million to Hurricane Helene relief efforts, per the team's social media. The Glazer family, owners of the team, are making the donation. Helene ripped through the state of Florida after hitting land as a powerful Category 4 hurricane early Friday morning.

The money is going to local non-profit organizations in the Tampa Bay area helping with relief efforts.

“The donation will be allocated to support local agencies involved in relief efforts across Tampa Bay,” the franchise said on X, formerly Twitter.

Helene weakened after leaving the state, but remained a powerful storm doing damage throughout central and northern Florida. Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) declared a state of emergency in the state.

Hurricane Helene caused significant damage throughout the Tampa Bay area and in other states

Hurricane Helene caused significant damage throughout the South, resulting in more than two dozen deaths in Florida, Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina. Some areas of North Carolina saw record-high levels of rainfall, and the mountainous region in the western part of that state remained underwater Saturday.

Florida also saw significant damage. The state sees regular hurricanes during the storm season, but Helene is believed to have been the worst storm to hit the state's Big Bend area.

“We offer our full support to those who have been impacted and are extremely thankful for the heroic and brave efforts of the many first responders and utility workers who have been working tirelessly to ensure the safety and wellbeing of our community during this difficult time,” chairman of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers foundation Darcie Glazer Kassewitz said in a statement, per Bleacher Report.

While many Floridians were under an evacuation order, some people did not leave their homes and required water rescues. Many homes near bodies of water floated away from the heavy rains, and hundreds of other homes sustained damage in the Tampa area. Buccaneers fans are surely grateful the franchise is helping out in this time of need.

The Buccaneers altered their practice schedule for Sunday's game due to Helene, per NBC Sports. Tampa Bay is scheduled to play the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday.