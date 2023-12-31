The Panthers and Jaguars got into a shoving match that led to a pair of ejections.

While the Jacksonville Jaguars are fighting for their playoff lives, the Carolina Panthers are fighting just to stay afloat. But no matter their intentions, sparks flew between the Jaguars and Panthers in Week 17.

Panthers defensive lineman and Jaguars Cam Robinson were both ejected after a fight in the fourth quarter. With the game taking place in Jacksonville, Robinson was blowing kisses to fans as he exited through the tunnel, via Michel DiRocco of ESPN.

#Panthers DT Derrick Brown and #Jaguars OT Cam Robinson have been ejected after getting into a fight. pic.twitter.com/Qs1oNqpD7O — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) December 31, 2023

The Jaguars ended up getting the last laugh, as they came away with a 26-0 victory. They won even with quarterback Trevor Lawrence missing the first game of his career. Carolina hasn't been the toughest competitor however, as they loss dropped the Panthers to 2-14.

Normally, their poor record would at least give Carolina the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. However, they dealt their pick to the Chicago Bears in the deal that landed them Bryce Young. The Panthers' loss to the Jaguars clinched the No. 1 overall pick for the Bears.

Jacksonville still has their sights on the NFC South title and making the playoffs. Their win against the Panthers snapped a four-game losing streak and kept them ahead of the Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts in the South.

The Panthers could've used some fight all season as despite having a new QB in Young looked lifeless all year. Jacksonville has been fighting, and struggling at times to reach their postseason goals. Both Cam Robinson and Derrick Brown saw their emotions flare up in Week 17. As both teams look to improve in the future, they'll both need some fight in them to climb to the top.