Carolina Panthers wide receiver Diontae Johnson is expected to fight through injuries on Sunday. Johnson is expected to play despite being slowed with ribs and hamstring problems, per NFL Network. The Panthers are playing the Washington Commanders.

Johnson joined the team this offseason from the Pittsburgh Steelers. Carolina is having continued problems finding wins this year, just like last year. The Panthers are 1-5 heading into the Commanders contest.

The wide receiver has found some rhythm in the last few games for Carolina. Johnson has three touchdowns this season, while posting 340 receiving yards.

Panthers looking to salvage another disappointing season

Carolina added the talented wide receiver Johnson to get some pop in the lackluster offense. In 2023, Carolina struggled to a very disappointing 2-15 season. The train is still on the wrong track for the squad, who have a first-year head coach in Dave Canales.

Johnson has posted some solid numbers in recent games. He finished the team's last game against Atlanta with 78 yards on six catches. He also scored a touchdown for Carolina. Johnson has at least six receptions in three of the team's last four games.

The wideout is on track to surpass his production from 2023, when he was playing with the Steelers. He finished 2023 with 717 receiving yards and five touchdown catches. Johnson's best season came in 2021, when he posted 1,161 yards receiving with eight touchdowns. It was his only campaign in the NFL with more than 100 receptions.

Carolina needs him to keep producing in order to help this struggling offense. The team's only win this season is against the Las Vegas Raiders on September 22. The Panthers are getting blown out in several of their losses. Carolina's last two losses came by 44 total points.

The Panthers and Commanders play Sunday at 4:05 Eastern. Washington is 4-2 on the season. Panthers fans are thirsting for a victory to try and turn around this season.