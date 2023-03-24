The Carolina Panthers are continuing to add on offense, agreeing to terms on a 1-year contract with WR DJ Chark. This is the last likely big free agent piece for the Panthers as they prepare to draft a quarterback first overall, reports NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

DJ Chark joins a plethora of free agent signings for the Panthers offense. He will join fellow additions Adam Thielen, Hayden Hurst, and Miles Sanders in making Carolina their new home.

Head Coach Frank Reich and GM Scott Fitterer are clearly executing an agenda this off-season. After the Chark signing, they cemented a veteran offense in Carolina that will be ideal for a rookie quarterback.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Panthers are keeping their cards close to their chests in regards to who will be the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. As of right now, the most likely selection is Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud coming off of a stellar pro day with the Panthers contingency in attendance.

Despite the Stroud speculation, quarterbacks Bryce Young and Anthony Richardson are rumored to have a chance to go number one overall as well. The Panthers are certain to be doing their due diligence in determining who they believe to be their guy.

Whomever the Panthers select, he will be coming into a perfect situation for a young quarterback. Led by Coach Reich, the veteran offense will be readily prepared to support the young signal-caller however they can. DJ Chark will look to grow alongside the rookie QB and segway his 1-year contract into a long-term home next off-season.