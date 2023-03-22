Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

Ever since the Carolina Panthers hired Frank Reich as head coach, the team has made drastic changes to their roster. One noticeable change is the star-studded coaching staff Reich and the Panthers put together. Turns out, the team’s coaching staff was all a part of Carolina’s ultimate plan.

Reich received a clear directive from owner Dave Tepper and general manager Scott Fitterer to hire the best candidates available, not just coaches he knew. The Panthers’ brass wanted the best coaching staff possible, not just Reich’s buddies coaching alongside him.

Obviously, every team in the league is trying to craft the correct coaching combination for maximum success. However, oftentimes, coaching staffs are built on relationships more so than merit. The Panthers wanted to buck the trend. They’re trusting Reich as head coach. Putting the best pieces around him, rather than just the comfortable pieces, Carolina thinks will help them improve rapidly.

The Panthers hired Thomas Brown to be their offensive coordinator and Ejiro Evero to be their defensive coordinator. Brown worked mainly at the college level before joining the Los Angeles Rams in 2020. He has no previous ties to Reich, but was considered a coach on the rise after working with Sean McVay.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Evero just helped the Denver Broncos rank seventh in total defense, allowing 320 yards per game. Evero was considered one of the better DCs available after his Broncos’ release and Carolina acted quickly to land him.

Alongside their coordinators, the Panthers have interesting names such as Duce Staley, Dom Capers, Parks Frazier and Josh McCown. Each selection was carefully picked by Reich and the Panthers.

Carolina is ready to start a new era of their franchise. Under Frank Reich, the Panthers aren’t taking anything for granted.