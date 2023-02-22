Dom Capers was the very first head coach in the history of the Carolina Panthers. After Frank Reich was hired as the new head coach, he decided to bring Capers back with the organization as a defensive assistant.

After spending years with the Green Bay Packers as defensive coordinator, Capers has bounced around as a senior defensive assistant, including stints with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Detroit Lions, Minnesota Vikings, and the Denver Broncos before landing back in Carolina.

Dom Capers is going viral, and not for good reasons, either. During a press conference, Capers became a hot topic of conversation for his controversial hairstyle, and it didn’t take long for the Carlos Boozer comparisons to come to light.

Even at the age of 72, Dom Capers is trying to go back to his youthful days, and who can fault him? The Carlos Boozer comparisons are evident, and it’s all in good fun.

Jokes apart, Capers is stepping into a vital role with one of the more impressive new coaching staffs in the NFL. Frank Reich wasted no time. He brought in veteran Josh McCown as the QBs coach. The Panthers then added Ejiro Evero as the defensive coordinator, a guy who had plenty of interest in the head coaching market and was one of the hottest names available. Former Los Angeles Rams assistant Thomas Brown also came over to be the offensive coordinator, and there is hope in Carolina again.

The Carlos Boozer-Dom Capers comparisons are fun to talk about, but at least the veteran assistant is enjoying his time back with the Panthers.