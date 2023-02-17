Frank Reich has a chip on his shoulder as he returns to the head coaching ranks with the Carolina Panthers. Fired last season by the Colts a year after he was recognized as having done an excellent job in the 2021 season, Reich is bound and determined to turn his new team into an immediate contender.

The #Panthers plan to hire #Rams assistant head coach Thomas Brown as their offensive coordinator, sources tell me and @RapSheet. A highly regarded young coach, Brown has gotten head coaching interviews the past two offseasons. A key addition for Frank Reich. pic.twitter.com/NzQ0y3Z2q7 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 17, 2023

He made a major move Friday by hiring Thomas Brown away from the Los Angeles Rams to be his offensive coordinator, per Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. Brown spent the last three seasons with Sean McVay as an assistant head coach. He also served as the team’s running backs coach and tight ends coach.

While the 2022 season was nightmarish for the Rams, Brown has earned his position by playing a key role for a team that won the Super Bowl the year before. Working closely with McVay, the Rams developed one of the most creative and explosive offenses in the league in 2021 and the team came through in clutch fashion before earning a hard-fought 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI.

Reich’s Colts also enjoyed a a surprising 2001 season, finishing with a winning record when little was expected. The Colts had a series of upsets during the season but fell short of a spot in the playoffs. It seemed Indianapolis was on its way toward a spot in the postseason 2022, but the season fell apart quickly.

The Colts settled for a tie in their opening game against the lowly Houston Texans and then went 3-5-1 in their first 9 games, and Reich’s tenure came to an end.

Frank Reich will have a chance to write a new script along with the 36-year-old Brown, his new offensive coordinator.