Donte Jackson has spent his entire six-year NFL career with the Carolina Panthers. However, Jackson will be playing elsewhere during the 2024 season.
The Panthers plan to trade or release Jackson, via Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. A release would save Carolina $5.9 million of cap space. With a roster bonus of $4 million due on March 16, the Panthers have a deadline of when Jackson's fate will be sealed.
Carolina is entering the offseason with just over $36 million in cap space available, the 16th most in the league. An almost $6 million boost would move the Panthers up to 13th. Still, the team has plenty of holes to fill if they want to make it out of the NFC South's cellar.
Jackson has appeared in 80 games since joining the team, starting 76. The cornerback has made 303 tackles, 46 passes defended, 14 interceptions and three forced fumbles. Jackson started 16 games during the 2023 season, making 59 tackles, five passes defended and a forced fumble.
Defense was Carolina's biggest strength throughout the 2023 campaign. The Panthers ranked fourth in total defense, allowing 293.9 yards per game. They excelled in the pass game, ranking third in the league by allowing 171.5 yards through the air.
Still, the Panthers have decided to go in a different direction in the secondary. Barring a reunion down the line, Donte Jackson has played his last game in a Carolina uniform. The cornerback will now search the free agent market, looking for a team that could potentially contend for the playoffs. The Panthers will use the offseason building the foundation of new head coach Dave Canales' roster.