After being named the Carolina Panthers’ next head coach, Frank Reich is now building out his coaching staff. His first order of business for the Panthers involved bringing in former Super Bowl winner Duce Staley.

Staley has agreed to leave the Detroit Lions to join Reich in Carolina, via ESPN’s Dan Graziano. While his role with the Panthers has yet to be revealed, he served as Detroit’s assistant head coach and running backs coach.

Duce Staley had been with the Lions for the past two seasons. This past year, Detroit’s run game ranked 11th in the NFL, averaging 128.2 yards per game. The Lions’ 23 rushing touchdowns were the third most in the NFL.

Prior to joining the Eagles, Staley coaches for the Eagles in a multitude of roles. He was Philadelphia’s special teams quality coach from 2011-2012, their running backs coach from 2013-2020 and eventually their assistant head coach from 2018-2020. In 2020 – Staley’s last year as Philly’s running backs coach – the Eagles ranked ninth in the league, averaging 126.7 YPG.

Staley was a member of the Eagles’ 2017 Super Bowl win. He won a ring as a player with the Steelers in 2006.

Carolina was actually one of the better running teams in the NFL this past season. They ranked 10th overall, averaging 130 yards per game. However, perhaps Reich doesn’t want Staley in just a rushing role. Carolina struggled overall offensively, finishing the year with the fourth-worst offense in the league, averaging 306.2 YPG.

Frank Reich is an offensive-minded coach in his own right. Staley has been one of the most well-respected running back coaches in the league. As Reich looks to turn the Panthers’ franchise around, he’s looking to Staley to help build up Carolina’s worrisome offense.