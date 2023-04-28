A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

The Carolina Panthers finally gave the long-awaited answer to which quarterback will go first in the 2023 NFL Draft, as they opted to go with Alabama Crimson Tide product Bryce Young for the No. 1 overall selection. Young is expected to be a cornerstone of the franchise, but for now, he’s going to operate behind veteran quarterback Andy Dalton, according to Panthers head coach Frank Reich.

Via David Newton of ESPN:

“Frank Reich says Bryce Young will be the No. 2 quarterback behind Andy Dalton when he first comes in, noting Young has to ‘earn’ the starting job. But to be clear, the goal is to have Young ready to start the Panthers’ first game.”

Although it was long expected that the Panthers were going to get a quarterback in the 2023 NFL Draft, they still added a signal-caller via free agency to their QB room, with Dalton coming in via a two-year deal worth $10 million. Dalton, of course, isn’t projected to be a long-term asset for Carolina, which probably needs him more as a placeholder until Bryce Young is ready to take over the starting gig than his actual abilities to run the offense from under center.

To score the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft that led to the eventual selection of Bryce Young, the Panther traded up from No. 9 to No. 1with the Chicago Bears. The Panthers sent that No. 9 pick along with a second-round pick (No. 61), a first-rounder in the 2024 NFL Draft, and a 2025 second-rounder in exchange for the top pick in this year’s draft.