Bryce Young’s net worth in 2023 is $3 million. Young starred for the University of Alabama’s Crimson Tide football team. At the collegiate level, Young garnered numerous honors, including a Heisman Trophy. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Bryce Young’s net worth in 2023 as he gets set to be chosen high in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Bryce Young’s net worth in 2023 is $3 million. This is according to outlets such as CA Knowledge.

Bryce Young was born on July 25, 2001, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. He initially studied at Cathedral High School. But after his sophomore year, Young would transfer to Mater Dei High School. Young’s high school career saw him pass for 13,250 total yards with 152 touchdowns. In addition to this, Young also tallied 1,084 rushing yards and 26 scores.

During his great high school career, Young garnered several distinctions including Gatorade Football Player of the Year, Maxwell Offensive Player of the Year, MaxPreps Player of the Year, and High School Quarterback of the Year. Young also played in the U.S. Army All-American Bowl to take Offensive MVP honors.

After a decorated high school stint, Young was a blue-chip five-star prospect, ranked fifth by ESPN. Young would go on to get offers from various college programs, including TCU, Texas, Oregon State, Oregon, Ohio State, Mississippi State, Arizona State, Baylor, Nebraska, Nevada, Georgia, Penn State, San Jose State, Texas State, and many others. In the end, Young initially gave his commitment to the University of South Carolina. However, the high school football star backpedaled and committed to the University of Alabama and Nick Saban.

In 2020, Young only appeared in seven games, completing 13-of-22 pass attempts for 156 yards to go alongside with one touchdown. While Young was still acclimating to the college game, the Crimson Tide still went on to win the CFP National Championship with Mac Jones at quarterback.

Young would then take over for Jones the following season. Young completed 66.9% of his pass attempts for 4,872 yards to go alongside with 47 touchdowns against seven interceptions. Young also tallied his best quarterback rating of 167.5. For his efforts, Young earned several awards, including the Manning Award, Davey O’Brien Award, Maxwell Award, AP College Football Player of the Year, Consensus All-American, and SEC Championship Game MVP. Young capped off his stellar season as the recipient of the Heisman Trophy, but Alabama lost to Georgia in the CFP National Championship.

Young returned to the Crimson Tide in 2022 and had another prolific season, though it was somewhat disappointing because of an injury and a failure to reach the College Football Playoff. The quarterback ended his college career on a high note, though, with a big performance against Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl.

Young pieced together a decorated college football career that will power him into the NFL, and he found great financial success off the field thanks to the NCAA’s decision to give the green light to the Name, Image, and Likeness policy. In fact, the Crimson Tide star signed a bevy list of NIL deals with Fanatics, Onyx, Cash App, Dr. Pepper, BMW, Wild Card, Leaf, Dollar Shave Club, Nissan, Beats by Dr. Dre, and others. Among his endorsement deals, Young reportedly earns six figures from his endorsement deal with Cash App.

As of 2021, ESPN reported that Young’s NIL deals were worth $800,000. But as of now, Young has increased his total earnings from NIL deals alone to as much as $3.5 million, as per Sportskeeda.

According to sources, while Young found financial success through NIL deals, he remains focused on football. In fact, his father, Craig Young, handled Young’s NIL deals. While getting all the NIL opportunities while playing for Alabama was great, the elder Young emphasized the importance of choosing the right college institution.

According to On3, Craig Young weighed in: “If there are NIL opportunities, then so be it. The best NIL opportunity is to go someplace and play well and build a name for yourself and build a brand for yourself through your play and your character and build a product that brands will want to align with…One of the most important things as a family and with your student-athlete is to manage expectations. Our NIL story is amazing, for the most part pretty successful. It is not the norm.”

After spending three successful seasons at University of Alabama, the Heisman Trophy winner declared for the 2023 NFL Draft, foregoing his remaining year of college eligibility. With Young turning professional, he is set to earn way more money. Based on many draft projections, Young is the best quarterback of the 2023 NFL Draft class and is in line to go No. 1 overall. Young will likely earn over $40 million on his rookie contract.

Nevertheless, were you at all stunned by Bryce Young’s net worth in 2023?