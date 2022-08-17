Kenny Robinson denies taunting rumors despite Matt Rhule’s claim after Panthers-Patriots brawl

The Carolina Panthers-New England Patriots brawls on Tuesday and Wednesday led to plenty of drama with the Panthers. There is a chance that Kenny Robinson, who was ejected on both Tuesday and Wednesday for his actions during the brawls, could be cut from the team. But the situation recently grew even messier following Robinson’s latest claim.

Robinson denied a taunting accusation during Wednesday’s practice after a fan said he stood over a Patriots player.

Never stood over him or anyone stop the lies 👎🏽 https://t.co/4clixx188Q — Kenny Robinson (@krob2__) August 17, 2022

However, the fan was not the only player to accuse Robinson of standing over the player. Panthers coach Matt Rhule revealed what he saw following Wednesday’s practice.

“I didn’t really see the hit, but I did see him standing over the player,” Rhule said. “That’s not how we want to practice. Things happen in football. There were some good, clean hits, but we don’t stand over someone and taunt them.”

Although Robinson did not specifically address Rhule’s claim, he completely refuted what the Panthers coach said in his denial. One has to imagine there is a video surfacing somewhere that can prove whether Kenny Robinson stood over the Patriots player or not.

Matt Rhule also addressed the potential of cutting Robinson following the incident.

“Two days now that practice was affected by a guy,” Rule said “We’ll have to talk about it.”

Robinson’s future is unclear at the moment. He’s a talented safety but the Panthers can’t afford to have any extra distractions ahead of the season. It should be noted that the Panthers-Patriots brawls were not all his fault. But his antics certainly did not help matters.