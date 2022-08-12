Matt Rhule gives insight on preseason plan for Panthers QBs

The Carolina Panthers are still in the midst of a quarterback battle. Both Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold are fighting for the starting job.

Head coach Matt Rhule has still offered no insight on who is winning the battle. In the first depth chart that was released, both quarterbacks were listed at QB1.

Both quarterbacks have experience starting. When the Panthers traded for Mayfield from the Cleveland Browns, they knew a battle would take place for the starting job.

Throughout camp, Mayfield has turned heads within the Panthers building. But he still hasn’t done enough to steal the starting job.

The Carolina Panthers are set to take on the Washington Commanders in their first preseason game. Heading into the game, Matt Rhule has released his initial plans for both quarterbacks.

Rhule wants each quarterback to get an opportunity. He is planning for them to each take six to eight plays. He is still keeping it under wraps as to who will be getting the starting nod in this first game.

Matt Rhule wants Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold to get 6-8 plays each at WAS. Would not say who is starting. — Joe Person (@josephperson) August 12, 2022

If Rhule were to stick to this plan heading into the first game, each quarterback would get to play one or two series. This showing could possibly give Rhule and his coaching staff enough insight to name one of the quarterbacks as the starter.

This plan could also be in place to let rookie quarterback Matt Corral get as much playing time as possible before the start of the regular season.

While it’s only the first game of the preseason, both Mayfield and Darnold will need to showcase what they’ve got.