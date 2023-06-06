Florida Panthers superstar Matthew Tkachuk earned a second ejection from the Stanley Cup Final on Monday night. The Panthers star annoyed the Vegas Golden Knights all night long with his physical play.

However, the Golden Knights once again emerged victorious. Former Panthers star Jonathan Marchessault scored twice as Vegas cruised to a dominating 7-2 victory in Game 2.

After the game, Tkachuk faced reporters and was asked about the penalties he received. The Panthers star gave his thoughts on the officiating that handed out his two misconducts in Game 2.

“They might have thought that game was a little bit out of reach maybe in the second period,” Tkachuk said of his first misconduct. Of course, he disagreed with the idea of the game being out of reach. “We’ve scored seven goals in a period before. You never know in playoffs,” the Florida star added.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Tkachuk received the first 10-minute misconduct for a massive hit he laid on Golden Knights star Jack Eichel. Eichel returned to the game after the hit, recording an assist in the third period.

Tkachuk has long annoyed opponents as he can be a bit of a menace on the ice. However, this postseason showed he has a clutch gene to him. He entered the Stanley Cup Finals as a favorite for the Conn Smythe Trophy.

However, these two ejections certainly put a dent in his case. Especially now that the Panthers trail the Golden Knights and are in danger of being swept out of the Finals.

The Panthers and Golden Knights return to the ice on Thursday for Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final. Florida will have home-ice advantage for these next two games. Let's see if Florida can prevent the Golden Knights from lifting the Stanley Cup in South Florida.