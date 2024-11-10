The Carolina Panthers have gotten off to a hot start in their Week 10 contest against the New York Giants over in Germany, but they were dealt a pretty tough blow in the second quarter. That's because the team was forced to watch running back Miles Sanders get carted off the field with what's being labeled a foot/ankle injury.

Sanders went down on a run to the left side of the field and appeared to be in some pretty serious pain. When a cart comes out to take a player off the field in the NFL, that's typically never a good sign, but that's the fate Sanders was unfortunately subjected to. So barring a miracle, Carolina will likely be without Sanders for the rest of this game, and potentially several other games in the future.

Panthers dealt tough Miles Sanders injury blow

Sanders has largely ceded the starting running back job to Chuba Hubbard, but he's still been a solid change of pace option that Carolina could lean on when Hubbard needed a rest. Through nine games, Sanders had picked up 134 yards and a touchdown on 36 carries, while also hauling in 21 receptions for 98 yards.

Now, though, it looks like Hubbard is going to be getting the lions' share of touches the rest of the way out, as Sanders is listed as doubtful to return in this game. That will thrust Raheem Blackshear into the backup running back role for the rest of the contest, as Jonathan Brooks was ruled out for this contest as he waits to make his NFL debut.

This is obviously a less than ideal development for Carolina, but they are still in position to pick up a big win over New York, which would ease the loss of Sanders ever so slightly. For now, they will do whatever they can to pick up a win in Week 10, before turning their attention towards Sanders and figuring out what his injury status truly is.