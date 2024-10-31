It’s already a long season for the Carolina Panthers, and they’ll start Byrce Young at quarterback again this week. One NFL insider thinks Young would be a good fit elsewhere. That already happened with receiver Diontae Johnson, a trade that turned into a gift, according to Michael Lombardi’s comments on the Pat McAfee Show.

“Somebody explain to me what Carolina is doing,” Lombardi said. “The Panthers basically just gave Diontae Johnson to the Ravens. This really was a ridiculous trade and I have no idea what the Panthers are doing. (David Tepper) should focus on his charity work and let somebody come in and run his football team. (The Panthers) are going nowhere fast. I’ve never seen a franchise as bad as Carolina.”

The Panthers gave Johnson to the Ravens for a 2025 sixth-round pick. Plus, the Ravens could get a compensatory pick if Johnson signs elsewhere in the offseason. It’s madness.

WR Diontae Johnson should help Ravens

Not only will Johnson boost the Ravens’ wide receiver room, he could help on special teams, according to Jim Harbaugh’s comments to Sports Illustrated. Harbaugh said the Ravens will take a look at using Johnson as a punt returner.

“We sure would (consider it),” Harbaugh said. “He's talked about it, he was out there today with the punt returners and just get the rust knocked off probably and help us in that area as well.”

Johnson said he would have to get up to speed on a new position, something he didn't do with the Panthers.

“It's been a minute since I've been back on punt return,” Johnson said. “Whatever they need me to do to help the team win, or any way I can contribute, right now that's my main focus.”

However, more importantly, Johnson brings 30 catches for 357 yards and three touchdowns from the Panthers. Those numbers aren’t outstanding for seven games, but some of them came with one of the worst quarterbacks in the league in the Panthers' Bryce Young.

Diontae Johnson has one big season on his resume

Johnson’s best season came with the Steelers in 2021. He caught 107 passes for 1,161 yards and eight touchdowns. Over the next two seasons, he didn’t come close to the same kind of output. But quarterbacks played a role, including with the Panthers.

Now he gets to line up with Lamar Jackson. one of the best quarterbacks in football. Ravens head coach said Johnson is good, according to the Baltimore Ravens YouTube page.

“He brings all of the talents he has,” Harbaugh said. “He’s quick, fast, has great hands. And he’s an explosive player, a big, strong tough player. We’ll take those talents and fit them into what we’re doing.”

Johnson said he’s very excited.

“Just to be able to contribute to the offense that he leads is a blessing,” Johnson said. “I’m going to do whatever I can to help the offense get better.”