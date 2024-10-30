The Carolina Panthers are once again rolling with Bryce Young as their starting quarterback as Andy Dalton is still rehabbing from his thumb injury druing a car accident.

Young finished their Week 8 game against the Denver Broncos with 224 passing yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions, but the Panthers still ended up losing 28-14. The Panthers will be going up against the New Orleans Saints in Week 9, which will probably be another tough challenge for the team as Derek Carr could be returning.

The Panthers will also be without a wide receiver, as they traded Diontae Johnson to the Baltimore Ravens.

Will Bryce Young keep starting job for Panthers?

Bryce Young lost his starting job to Andy Dalton early in the season, but he's gotten back for the time being. If Young can have a few more solid showings as the starter, there's a chance he may be able to keep the job, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

“Young is back in the lineup in place of Andy Dalton, who suffered a minor sprained thumb in a car accident this week. If Young plays up to his talents, there is a real chance for him to continue starting, sources say,” Rapoport said.

Before Young started in Week 8, he shared his thoughts about taking the job back in place of Dalton as he recovers from injury.

“You always have to prepare like you’re going to play no matter where it is. So, it doesn’t change my approach or anything,” Young said. “For me, I never was out of it. That’s just out of respect for the game and respect for the team, and knowing just how the league is. There’s never a, take a step back or phone it in for a week. I have too much love for a game to do that.”