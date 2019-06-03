Panthers coach Ron Rivera thinks Carolina has a ‘good chance’ to sign Gerald McCoy

The Carolina Panthers gave their pitch to Gerald McCoy on Friday about why he should join their squad, and Ron Rivera thinks it went well and they have a good chance to sign him.

Following Monday’s OTA practice Rivera discussed with media why he thinks the Panthers have a good chance but knows the other two teams he has visited with probably feel the same way.

Ron Rivera says he thinks Panthers have a very good chance w/ Gerald McCoy…But concedes the other two teams involved would probably say the same thing. pic.twitter.com/ILo9PwXLEK — Joe Person (@josephperson) June 3, 2019

“Gerald’s a solid football player and a guy that we most certainly are interested in and would love to have here and be part of what we’re doing,” said Rivera transcribed by 24/7 Sports. “He’s going through the process, so we’re just waiting patiently to see what the outcome’s gonna be.”

Rivera is optimistic about the team’s chances but knows until he has signed on the dotted line anything can happen.

“I think we’ve got a good chance – as do the other teams,” said Rivera. “I promise you they’re gonna tell you the same thing.”

The Browns and the Ravens have both echoed similar sentiments about how they believe the visit went good and have a chance to sign the All-Pro defensive tackle.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported on Friday that McCoy would take the weekend to make a decision, but it’s unclear how soon the decision will be made with the weekend now behind us.

With his visit to the #Panthers over, free agent DT Gerald McCoy will take the weekend to make a decision. It doesn’t sound like a call is imminent right now. He’s visited the #Browns, #Ravens and Carolina, and could join either in time for minicamp. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 31, 2019

Whoever gets McCoy is going to get an impact player on the defensive line that will be the team better instantly. Stay tuned to ClutchPoints for any breaking news on this story.