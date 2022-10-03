Well, this wasn’t how the Baker Mayfield experience was supposed to go for the Carolina Panthers. The team acquired the former Cleveland Browns quarterback as their potential quarterback of the future, replacing Sam Darnold. Unfortunately, the last few games have shown that Carolina is still struggling even with the former No. 1 overall pick under center.

With Baker Mayfield struggling with the Panthers, some fans are looking at Sam Darnold to potentially replace him. After all, the latter will be eligible to play in Week 5 after his stint in the PUP list. However, according to a report from Adam Schefter, Darnold is not close to recovering from his ankle sprain.

Panthers’ QB Sam Darnold is now eligible to come off of injured reserve, but he’s still not close to being from the high ankle sprain he suffered in late August, per source. It’s still, in the words of a source, “going to be a while.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 3, 2022

The Panthers’ offensive struggles continued in Week 4 against the Arizona Cardinals. Mayfield, in particular, did not look good at all, throwing multiple balls that were batted by the opponent. The result was another loss to another struggling team, which is definitely not a good sign.

As the Panthers continue their downward spiral, many fans are starting to get exasperated at the team. Head coach Matt Rhule has earned the ire of fans, as many feel like he has been an active detriment to the squad. Many are already calling for the coach to be fired, and it’s easy to see why.

This is going to be a pretty long season for Panthers fans. At this point, the fanbase is just hoping that they get a high enough draft spot next season to draft a quarterback. Oh, and perhaps fire Rhule in the process as well.