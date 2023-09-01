The Carolina Panthers had a disappointing 2022 NFL season. They had a revolving door of quarterbacks and could not get consistently good production from their roster. They were an unstable concoction, in a manner of speaking. However, with first overall pick Bryce Young now under center, the Panthers have the opportunity to start a new era in Carolina football. In this article, we will make four bold predictions for the Carolina Panthers in the 2023 NFL season.

Carolina Panthers' Performance in 2022

The Carolina Panthers had a disappointing 2022 NFL campaign, finishing with a 7-10 record. The Panthers struggled on both sides of the ball, ranking 29th in total offense and 22nd in total defense. Quarterbacks Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold failed to live up to expectations, though. Neither of them threw for over 1,313 yards and seven touchdowns. Despite the struggles, there were some bright spots for the Panthers, including the emergence of running back D'Onta Foreman, who rushed for 914 yards and five touchdowns. DJ Moore also had close to 900 receiving yards and seven TDs. Both guys, however, have left Carolina and are now with the Chicago Bears.

As we gear up for the 2023 NFL Regular Season, it's time to share some bold predictions about what might happen with Bryce Young and the Carolina Panthers. We'll break down four key expectations for the upcoming season.

4. Hayden Hurst's Breakout Season

The Panthers signed Hayden Hurst during free agency this year. He's not entirely new to the area because he attended the University of South Carolina. Of course, Hurst previously played for the Cincinnati Bengals and was initially drafted in the first round by the Baltimore Ravens. He has kind of struggled to find his groove as a pass-catching tight end in the league. Then came his stint with the Atlanta Falcons, which didn't quite work out. But in the second half of 2022 with the Cincinnati Bengals, Hurst began to shine, finishing with 52 catches.

Now, with a young rookie quarterback like Bryce Young, having a tight end who can make plays downfield is incredibly valuable. We wouldn't be shocked if Hurst's production doubles or even nearly triples this season. In the NFL, the tight end often becomes the quarterback's best buddy, which could hold true for the Panthers.

3. Justin Houston Records Double-Digit Sacks

At 34 years old, Justin Houston is still going strong. He's been primarily playing in situational roles for the past few years but has excelled in that capacity wherever he goes. Last season with the Ravens, Houston racked up an impressive 9.5 sacks. His performance in Indianapolis averaged around 10 sacks and 46 pressures, and he maintained a similar baseline during his final years in Kansas City.

The Panthers probably won't want Houston playing over 800 snaps anymore. That said, he's more than capable of delivering across 400 or 500 plays. Don't be surprised if he reaches double-digit sacks again this season.

2. Bryce Young Shines in His Rookie Year

Before the NFL Draft, there were some concerns about Bryce Young's size and how it might affect his NFL career. However, not enough attention was given to just how outstanding he was in college and how well his skills translated to success in the NFL. Young possesses exceptional anticipation skills. These are even better than most rookie quarterbacks in recent memory.

Expect Young to make a strong impression in his first NFL season, thanks to his incredible anticipation and football IQ. Don't be shocked if he goes for over 3,000 yards and 20 touchdowns.

1. The Panthers Contend for a Playoff Spot

With Young in town, the Panthers have a golden opportunity to turn this franchise around. They also have made key additions like the aforementioned Hurst, running back Miles Sanders, and wideouts Adam Thielen and DJ Chark. Assuming Young performs as advertised and their new guys stay healthy, the Panthers could become strong playoff contenders in the 2023 NFL season.

Remember also that they play in a pretty open NFC South. As such, the Panthers have a realistic chance to compete for a playoff spot. Yes, that's even with a rookie quarterback. The key question for the Panthers this season revolves around whether Young can become the franchise's long-term quarterback. The team hopes that he and new head coach Frank Reich can form a lasting partnership.

Looking Ahead

The Carolina Panthers may have had a tough 2022 NFL season, but with the addition of Bryce Young and new weapons, they have a promising future. If Young and the team's dynamic offense can deliver, the Panthers could surprise many and make a serious run at the playoffs. The NFC South division's wide-open nature only adds to their chances of success.