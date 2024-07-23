Since 2016, the season following the Carolina Panthers' 15-1 campaign which ended with a disappointing loss in the Super Bowl to the Denver Broncos, only the New York Jets (41-90) and the Jacksonville Jaguars (46-85) have worse records than Carolina (48-83). As injuries began piling up for 2015 league MVP Cam Newton, the Panthers tried and failed to find his replacement, going through the likes of Teddy Bridgewater, Kyle Allen, Sam Darnold, PJ Walker and Baker Mayfield before finally trading up ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft in order to select Bryce Young with the 1st overall pick.

Bryce Young's debut season could not have been much rockier. Not only did the rookie stumble to a 2-14 record as the Panthers starter — which, as a result of the aforementioned trade, gave the Chicago Bears the 1st overall pick in the NFL Draft for the 2nd consecutive year — but his head coach was fired in the middle of the season, his weapons were non-existent, and while playing behind an abysmal offensive line, Young took a brutal beating for four straight months. Did I mention that David Tepper, the owner of the franchise, was fined $300,000 for throwing a drink on a fan?

So it shouldn't come as much of a surprise that the soon-to-be 23-year-old reached out for guidance from the man who has had more success as the quarterback of the Carolina Panthers than anyone else. And no, I'm not talking about Jake Delhomme.

“I’ve had a couple of exchanges with Cam [Newton], and we’ve talked multiple times,” Young told reporters on Tuesday, according to Anthony Rizzuti of Panthers Wire. “Obviously, he’s been here, he’s done great things here. So I’ve tried to pick his brain about some things. I’m grateful for his support, I’m grateful for him still caring so much about the organization.”

What's in store for Bryce Young and the Carolina Panthers in 2024?

As for what kind of advice Cam Newton gave Bryce Young, it didn't have much to do with technique or play style. After all, the similarities between Newton and Young end with “1st overall draft pick by the Carolina Panthers.” Newton is built like a defensive end and ran the ball like a fullback, while Young more closely resembles a cornerback.

“Yeah, just keep working,” Young shared. “He loves the city, he loves the organization. And just to know that that’s something we’re all striving for the same thing. But just continue to work, continue to grind the same way and that’s something I’ll take to heart.”

Loving the city and the organization is a great place to start, but by no means does it necessarily translate to success on the field… at least it didn't for Bryce Young. Young threw for 2,877 yards, 11 touchdowns and 10 interceptions during his rookie season. But with a new head coach in Dave Canales and a much-improved supporting cast around him, Young should make some noticeable strides during the 2024 season. And if he doesn't, spectators better steer clear of David Tepper if he has a drink in his hand.