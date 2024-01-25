Buccaneers offensive coordinator, Dave Canales, closing in on a deal to become Panthers next head coach.

The Carolina Panthers cast a wide net in their search for a new head coach after firing Frank Reich mid-season. It sounds like the team is nearing a deal soon, as reports indicate the franchise has its sights on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator, Dave Canales.

Carolina has officially offered the job to Canales, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. It's not clear when the official announcement will be, but Schefter claims “it will get done.”

“Panthers are hiring Buccaneers' offensive Dave Canales as their new head coach, per sources. Panthers have offered the job and Canales is taking it. ‘It will get done,' per source.”

Canales has plenty of NFL experience as he began his career with the Seattle Seahawks in 2010. During his time in Seattle, Dave Canales served as a wide receivers coach (2010-2017), quarterback coach (2018-2019, 2022), and passing game coordinator (2020-2021). He became the Buccaneers' offensive coordinator in the 2023 season and proved to be a reliable play caller.

The Panthers clearly want someone to coach up Bryce Young and Dave Canales has potential of being the perfect head coach for the job. His history in the league proves he's worked closely with quarterbacks throughout his tenure. Additionally, he just coached an offense that allowed Baker Mayfield to throw for 4,044 yards (career high), 28 touchdowns (career high), and just 10 interceptions. Carolina would love to see those kind of numbers for Young next season.

Dave Canales seemed to gain a ton of momentum with teams around the league once the interviews began pouring in. His name was seen often throughout the hiring process. The Panthers just recently held a second round interview with him and it appears the front office liked what they saw.

With that said, Dave Canales is the new head coach of the Carolina Panthers. Now that the time has their coach, the franchise can focus on improving the roster.