The Carolina Panthers are finally entering a much-needed rebuild. The departures of head coach Matt Rhule and star RB Christian McCaffrey are clear indicators that this is actually happening. They are looking to start over and try and build a brand-new team, and hopefully with a brand-new coach.

One of the names floating around in Panthers circles as the next potential head coach is Sean Payton. The former New Orleans Saints coach is one of the best names in the market currently. Getting him would be a massive step up for Carolina. Unfortunately, their recent moves are apparently not enough to entice Payton to join his former division rival. (via Mike Kaye)

Interesting stuff from Jay. Payton is under contract with the Saints so that was probably a non-starter to begin with, because NFC South trade unlikely. I’d imagine they’ll focus on a young offensive guy but I think completely ruling out someone like DeMeco Ryans would be silly. https://t.co/q73bBcv4Mp — Mike Kaye (@mike_e_kaye) October 21, 2022

According to Jay Glazer, the Panthers have done their due diligence and asked Sean Payton if he’s interesting in the Panthers gig. After all, he’d theoretically inherit a team that he can mold to his liking. Carolina has a fresh set of draft picks (and more to come, if the DJ Moore rumors come true) for any new coach to play with.

Apparently, though, that’s not enough to entice Sean Payton. Another reason is that Payton is still locked to his contract with the Saints. New Orleans is unlikely to trade their coach to a division rival like the Panthers. Still, it was definitely worth asking due to Payton’s pedigree as a head coach.

The Panthers will have a long, long season ahead of them. After trading away their best offensive piece, winning will be a big struggle. We’ll see what other moves Carolina will make as they prepare for a rebuild of their roster.