The Carolina Panthers have agreed to terms with former Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens linebacker Justin Houston on Sunday, according to a tweet from ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter.

“Four-time Pro-Bowl LB Justin Houston reached agreement on a one-year deal with the Carolina Panthers, per source,” Schefter wrote.

Houston, a four-time Pro Bowler and a one-time First-Team All-Pro selection, played in 14 games and started in one for Baltimore in 2022. He earned 21 tackles, seven tackles for loss, 17 quarterback hits, 9.5 sacks and one interception. He tipped and picked off a pass from then-New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton when the Ravens faced New Orleans in Week 9, tacking on three quarterback hits and three tackles as Baltimore took a 27-13 victory in Caesars Superdome.

The Panthers agreed to terms with linebacker Deion Jones after he worked out with the team on Monday afternoon. Jones, a former Pro Bowler during his time with the Atlanta Falcons, played in 11 games and started in five for the Cleveland Browns in 2022.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Houston will join a Panthers defense that features former Cincinnati Bengals safety Vonn Bell, a former first-round pick in linebacker Shaq Thompson and the former seventh-overall selection in the 2020 NFL Draft in defensive tackle Derrick Brown. Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer had high praise for Bell, tight end Hayden Hurst and running back Miles Sanders in April.

“To get people like Hayden Hurst, Vonn Bell, Miles Sanders, I mean, those are all winning teams, and they can bring something to you,” Fitterer said in April, via Carolina Panthers Staff Writer Augusta Stone. “It was an opportunity to go get great players. A lot of times, guys become available because they're selfish or they're divas; that's not this group at all.

“And it's very important. Who do we bring into our locker room? What type of character do they have? These are the guys that fit that.”