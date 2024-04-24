The Tampa Bay Lightning look to get their first win of the series as they host the Florida Panthers. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Panthers-Lightning Game 3 prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.
The Panthers took the two-game series lead in game two of the series. The Panthers took the 2-0 lead in the first period, as Sam Bennet scored, and then Vladimir Tarsenko added a power play goal. Still, the Lightning would climb back. Brayden points scored, and then Steven Stamkos added a power-play goal to tie the game. The goalies would step up from there. There was not a goal for the last 36 minutes of regulation time, leading to overtime. There, Carter Verhaeghe would win the game with an overtime goal and the Panthers would take the two-game series lead.
Why The Panthers Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Panthers were 11th in the NHL with 3.23 goals per game on the season. Game one saw Same Reinhart open the scoring, but he was held off the score sheet in game two of the series. Reinhart led the team with 57 goals on the year, while he had 37 assists, good for 94 total points. Further, he was a power play machine, with 27 goals and seven assists on the power play. Carter Verheghe has scored in both games of the series now. Scoring is something he did 34 times in the regular season, while he added 38 total assets in the regular season.
Matthew Tkachuk also added his second assist of the series. He was second on the team in points during the regular season. He scored 26 times while leading the team with 62 assists, good for 88 total points. Further, the Panthers have Aleksander Barkov. Barkov scored 23 times in the regular season while also adding 57 assists, good for 80 total points. Barkov had two assists in game one of the series, assisting on the power play goal and the first goal of the game. He was held off the score sheet in game two of the series though.
Sergei Bobrovsky once again was big in the playoffs. He saved 21 of 23 shots, including a few highlight reel saves to keep the game tied. He has now allowed just four goals on 42 shots so far in the two games. In his playoff career, Bobrovsky has started 66 games, with 72 total appearances, in those games. He has a 3.02 goals-against average and a .905 save percentage. Since the 2022 playoffs, that save percentage is over .910, while his goals-against average is below 2.80
Why The Lightning Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Lighting was fifth in the NHL in scoring on the year, scoring 3.51 goals per game on the season. In game two of the series, there were once again struggles. Steven Stamkos found the back of the net again in game two of the series, his second goal of the series. Stamkos scored 40 times in the regular season with 41 total assists. He also added an assist in game one as well. This goal was on the power play, and Stamkos scored 19 times on the power play this year. Nikita Kucherov added an assist in game two, his second of the series. He had 100 of those in the regular season. Kucherov scored 44 times in the regular season and came away with 144 total points.
Victor Hedman also got his first two assists of the series in game two. He had 63 of those in the regular season while scoring 13 times. Brayden Point was held without a point, after having an assist in game one. In the regular season, he had 44 assists, with 46 total goals and 90 total points. Further, Brandon Hagel was also without a point in game two of the series. Hagel scored 26 times in the regular season while adding 49 assists, good for 75 points.
Andrei Vasilevskiy was also solid in game one. He allowed just two goals on 27 shots in the game. He continues to impress in game two of the series. He allowed three goals on 37 shots, good for a .919 save percentage in the game. During the regular season, he was 30-20-2 with a 2.90 goals-against average and a .900 save percentage. Still, Vasilevskiy has now lost four of his last five starts.
Final Panthers-Lightning Prediction & Pick
Both goaltenders have played well in this series. The Panthers are just getting more shots on goal in the series, and the result has been them taking two, one-goal victories. The series has been close though and should continue to be so. The Lightning are now at home, where they have been much better. That will be the difference in game three, as they get the win.
