Alejandro ‘Papu’ Gomez who plays for Monza in Italy’s Serie A and won a World Cup trophy in 2022 with Lionel Messi and the Argentina national football team, got hit with a two-year ban for doping by the Spanish anti-doping commission. The Argentine winger took to social media Sunday to acknowledge the suspension and blame the positive test on a spoonful of his son’s cough syrup.

Papu Gomez posted a lengthy message on his Instagram Sunday about his Serie A doping ban. European football insider Fabrizio Romano translated the message from Gomez’s native Spanish to English.

Papu Gomez's statement on doping ban

“Following recent stories written about my possible violation of the anti-doping rules, I wish to inform the media and public opinion of the following:

1) I confirm that I received word from the Spanish anti-doping commission that my license is suspended for a period of two years.

2) I always not just rigorously respected all the rules, but also stood up as a strong defender of clean sport and sporting behavior, condemning categorically any forms of doping.

3) I never, nor do I intend to, relied on a banned practice.

4) The presumed violation originates from the presence of Terbutaline in my system, which I accidentally ingested with a spoonful of cough syrup for my son, to alleviate his cough. It is important to specify that Terbutaline is allowed for professional athletes and in no way does it improve performance in football.

5) Without getting into the situation, I have asked my lawyers to look into the suggestion the disciplinary case was not treated according to the norms.

6) I finally wish to thank all those who showed me affection and support during these difficult moments of my professional life.”

The Argentina football star is 35 years old. His failed test came last season, ahead of the World Cup, while Gomez was with Sevilla in Spain’s La Liga. Despite taking place in another league and country, this suspension will take him out of Serie A. However, Monza said in a statement it “reserves the right to evaluate the next procedural steps.”