In a shocking turn of events, FIFA has handed a two-year ban to World Cup winner Papu Gomez for allegedly taking a banned substance. The ban comes after traces of Terbutaline were found in the Argentina footballer's biological samples.

Gomez, who had represented Argentina in the recent World Cup, played a crucial role in their victorious campaign. The ban stems from an incident in October 2022 when he was a member of Sevilla FC. The substance in question was reportedly taken to alleviate a bronchospasm crisis.

AC Monza, Gomez's current club, received notification of the ban from FIFA, and they issued a statement acknowledging the situation and expressing their intent to evaluate the next procedural steps. This unfortunate incident adds a layer of complexity to Gomez's career, as he had recently joined Monza in September after parting ways with Sevilla by mutual consent.

Gomez's journey in the football world has been eventful, marked by notable spells at clubs like Atalanta and Sevilla. His career trajectory was punctuated by a successful stint with the Argentina national team, earning 17 caps since his debut in 2017.

The ban has sent shockwaves through the footballing community, and questions about the circumstances surrounding the substance use and the potential implications for Gomez's career remain unanswered. As the news of this ban continues reverberating, it underscores the importance of fair play and anti-doping measures in football. According to the reports from the Athletic, the Argentina Football Association (AFA) has yet to comment on this developing situation, and fans and the broader football community eagerly await further details regarding this unexpected turn in Papu Gomez's career.