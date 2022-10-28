Paragon – The Overprime is the revival of Epic’s shut down game

When Fortnite took the world by storm, Epic Games had to shut down Paragon, its action-MOBA. Now, years later, the game is seeing a revival. Keep reading to learn more about Paragon: The Overprime, and how you can be part of its Global Final Test.

The test will start on November 9, 2022, at 10:00 PM PST and will run until November 6. 2022, at 9:00 PM PST. Players who want to take part in the Global Final Test have to do the following steps (as seen here):

Go to your social media platform of choice and create a post about how excited you are for the Final Test! Be sure to include the Final Test poster and a Steam or Epic Games Store URL. Take a screenshot of your social media post and share it on the channel [when-is-the-final-test-event] on the official Discord along with your Steam or Epic Games Account ID. To get your Steam ID: Log in to your Steam launcher Click on your name in the upper right corner, then select account details Your Steam ID is under your account name.

To get your Epic Games ID: Log in to the Epic Games Launcher Click on your name in the upper right corner, then select Account Your Epic Games ID is under Account Info



Other than access to the Global Final Beta, 100 participants will also receive a $10 Game Money Coupon during the Early Access of the game. The developers also noted the following regarding entries to this social media campaign:

Posts on social media must be made public to be eligible for the event.

Private posts will not be eligible for the event.

Using someone else’s screenshot may result in disqualification.

Players using an incorrect social media link will not be eligible for rewards.

Players who enter with an incorrect account ID will not be eligible for rewards.

If you participate in the event twice using both Steam and Epic Games accounts, only your first entry will be eligible to win.

Paragon was a free-to-play action MOBA developed by Epic Games. The open beta for the game started back in August 2016. However, because of the major success of Fortnite, Epic Games decided to shut down Paragon on April 2018 before its full release. The team that was working on the game at the time was transferred to the team working on Fortnite. Epic Games has since then releases the assets used in Paragon for free, allowing game developers to use them. Games like Predecessor and Fault: Elder Orb were amongst the games that used said assets

There was no news about Paragon for quite a while. That is until a teaser was uploaded 2 weeks ago on the Overprime Youtube channel. Overprime is, much like Paragon, a third-person action MOBA. Korean game studio NetMarble has been working on this game for over a year now. However, it was only recently that they received permission from Epic Games to use the name Paragon. As such, starting 2 weeks ago, Overprime rebranded into Paragon: The Overprime.

After announcing the name change, they have since then released a trailer for the game’s Global Final Test, as well as a rework trailer for one of the characters, Kwang. More details about the Global Final Test should arrive in the coming days.

