Jack Deignan is an artist of many mediums who grew up playing every sport under the sun, contributing to his extreme passion for all major US sports today. He split his youth between the cities of Chicago and Cleveland and now resides in Los Angeles, as he recently received his undergraduate degree in English and Film & Tv from UCLA. When not following and writing about sports, Jack loves to make music, design, write stories and try new things.

Pat McAfee is set to bring “The Pat McAfee Show” to ESPN in a multimillion dollar deal that should begin this fall. This comes a year after signing a $120 million deal with FanDuel to have the betting giant as their odds provider partner. In the second year of the agreement, it looks like he will be opting out to join the most prominent sports network in ESPN, reports the New York Post’s Andrew Marchand.

There are no details on how much Pat McAfee will be making with ESPN, although given the figures of his last contract, it is pretty much guaranteed to be over eight figures. Either way, it continues the historic rise by McAfee in the sports media world.

McAfee earned notoriety in the NFL first, as he was a Pro Bowl punter. However, his fame exploded ever since retiring with a fresh perspective he has brought into the sports media landscape.

“The Pat McAfee Show” currently airs on YouTube, and was part of arguably the biggest story of the summer. Aaron Rodgers became a regular on the program during the NFL season last year, and he was a guest during this offseason when he announced his intentions to play for the New York Jets.

Moving to ESPN will guarantee that “The Pat McAfee Show” secures more high-profile guests such as Rodgers, although it will unlikely change their brand. McAfee has risen to fame by staying true to himself and delivering sports media in a non-traditional sense, something that ESPN will have to adjust to. Regardless, it is a huge move by Pat McAfee and his crew.