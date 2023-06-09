Patrick Beverley is one of the more intriguing guards in 2023 NBA free agency. His journey to make it to where he is today is absolutely incredible, as he spent so many years grinding for recognition both in the United States and overseas. He is now set to have a big payday this summer with the culmination of years of hard work. His current team is the Chicago Bulls, although it would make a lot of sense for both of them to go their separate ways. This indicates that Patrick Beverley will be testing the waters of NBA free agency and he is sure to be meeting with a lot of teams. Once the dust settles, there are three top destinations for Beverley in NBA free agency: the Milwaukee Bucks, the Golden State Warriors, and the Miami Heat.

Patrick Beverley is at the point in his career where there is no point for him to entertain anywhere besides a contender. He doesn't have any championship rings and is 34-years-old, so it is time for him to truly prioritize winning. This is why he should be looking to get in contact with perennial contenders in NBA free agency, teams that are certain to compete for years to come. Rumors of him returning to the Houston Rockets have been swirling, but that would be a bad idea for both the organization and Beverley. Once NBA free agency really gets going, Patrick Beverley should find a way to narrow his list to the Bucks, the Warriors, and the Heat.

The Milwaukee Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks were embarrassed in the 2023 NBA Playoffs. After heading into the postseason as the No. 1 overall seed, they were shocked by the No. 8 seed Miami Heat in five games. Sure, they lost Giannis Antetokounmpo to injury early in Game 1 and he wasn't able to return until Game 4, which certainly threw off their chemistry. Still, they had such a talented roster and played so well without Giannis in the regular season that they should have been prepared and ready to pick up the slack without him. What ultimately happened was that without Giannis they lost their identity; they became a team that looked to everyone else to do their jobs instead of one person taking accountability. This is why adding Patrick Beverley in NBA free agency would be a massive addition.

Patrick Beverley has quite literally made a career out of being a menace. He can inject even the weakest of rosters with a tenacity and competitiveness that makes them a tough team to beat against anyone. With the Bucks already as talented as they are, they will be a favorite against most teams. Patrick Beverley would give them an edge that they don't have, an edge that really just Giannis possesses on the current roster. While Giannis is a silent assassin, Beverley could provide the pesky nature he does that would add a whole new dynamic to this Bucks team. If the Bucks want to rebound from this year's massive disappointment, they will go out and sign Patrick Beverley in NBA free agency.

The Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors were one of the worst defensive units in the NBA this season. Despite their ability to score the rock, they did not have the size and athleticism to contain many teams when protecting their rim. The one thing that would make their defense step up is when Draymond Green would get in the heads of the other team's players with his constant psychological warfare. This is why signing Patrick Beverley could do wonders for their identity; Green and Beverley might be the most annoying pair of teammates of all-time.

Just imagining Patrick Beverley and Draymond Green on the same team is sure to give opposing head coaches headaches. The two quite literally never stop talking on the basketball court, even during times when their play isn't backing up their words. They both have developed a brand that allows them to talk trash at a constant rate, and together they would be ruthless. In general, the Warriors would not have to upgrade athletically if they added Beverley because he and Green would be so annoying there wouldn't be a player in the world who would be able to ignore them. The Warriors are gunning to preserve their dynasty, and signing Patrick Beverley in NBA free agency would make them probably the most irritating version of their dynasty to play against yet.

The Miami Heat

The Miami Heat are the one team on this list that already makes sense for Patrick Beverley. This postseason has shown that the Heat have built a culture and identity predicated on working harder than the other team, being more competitive than the other team, and simply never giving up no matter the score. This isn't just who Patrick Beverley is as a player, but it is who he is as a human being. He would honestly be a perfect fit with the Heat and would immediately endear himself to Miami fans. Not to mention, the Heat don't really have a primary point guard, so he could easily fit right into the rotation that they already have.

As of right now, the Heat look like long shots to win the NBA Finals. There is still a chance of course, but the duo of Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray looks to just be too good to stop this year for the Denver Nuggets. However, the Heat are definitely going to be returning to the playoff stage given the culture that they have already established. They mind as well continue to add guys both through free agency and the draft that will fit into their mold. For NBA free agency, Patrick Beverley would be the perfect target for the Heat to consider.