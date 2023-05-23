A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

There has been a lot of talk surrounding James Harden potentially parting ways with the Philadelphia 76ers this summer. This is after the Sixers were eliminated in the second round of the NBA Playoffs by the Boston Celtics, thereby putting into question the effectiveness of the Joel Embiid-James Harden partnership in Philly.

At this point, rumors about Harden returning to the Houston Rockets are picking up steam. The former league MVP had a very successful stint in Houston several years ago, and it now appears that a reunion could be in the books. For his part, Chicago Bulls veteran Patrick Beverley, who will be an unrestricted free agent this summer, is hoping that he is able to reunite with his former teammate with the Rockets:

“Very highly,” Beverley responded when asked if he believes there’s a chance he and Harden are able to reunite in Houston. ” Very highly.”

Rone: “Do you really think that James Harden is going to go back to Houston and is there any chance of you reuniting with him?” Patrick Beverley: “Very highly.” R: “Very high chance of you going back to Houston?” PB: “Very highly.” 👀 (via @PatBevPod)pic.twitter.com/GNsyp4ZBIQ — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 23, 2023

Beverley then revealed how he wanted to go to Houston after being traded by the Los Angeles Lakers in the middle of the 2022-23 season. It did not work out at that point in time, but right now, he’s obviously hoping to find a way to make it happen.

The bit about James Harden is also very interesting. In fact, there’s no denying that Rockets fans are much more invested in the possibility of Harden returning to Houston as opposed to Beverley — regardless of how much they may love Pat Bev. Could Beverley have some insider knowledge here? Does he know something that we don’t on the James Harden front? At this point, only time will tell.