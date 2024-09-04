In a recent revelation, former NBA guard Patrick Beverley described experiencing a level of fame overseas reminiscent of his former Los Angeles Lakers teammate, LeBron James. Beverley, who signed with Hapoel Tel Aviv in the Israeli Basketball Premier League and EuroCup, shared his encounters with fans and opponents alike on his podcast, ‘Pat Bev Pod.'

“I know how LeBron feels,” Beverley admitted during the latest episode. He detailed the attention he receives after games, saying, “I leave games and the guys I played against want pictures, the coaches that I go against want pictures. The fans that I go against, that boo me, I leave out and it's 30 kids outside and they want pictures. This is every country we go to.”

Beverley's return overseas contrasts early career, mirrors Lakers' star LeBron James' global fame

This global recognition marks a stark contrast from Beverley's earlier years when he began his professional career in various countries, including Ukraine, Greece, and Russia. After a stint in international leagues, Beverley made his NBA debut with the Houston Rockets, which paved the way for a successful 12-year career in the league.

Before joining Tel Aviv, Beverley played the 2023-24 NBA season split between the Philadelphia 76ers and Milwaukee Bucks, where he averaged 6.2 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 2.9 assists across 73 games. His move to Hapoel Tel Aviv is under a two-year contract worth $4 million, which started before the 2024-25 season.

Beverley's transition back to international play appears to bring a newfound celebrity status that he didn't experience in his initial overseas engagements. His description of the adulation mirrors the global sports icon status that LeBron James has cultivated throughout his illustrious career with the NBA and on international platforms.

The sentiment expressed by Patrick Beverley underscores the universal appeal and recognition that comes with being associated with high-profile teams and players such as the Los Angeles Lakers and LeBron James. As Beverley adapts to his new role in Tel Aviv, it is clear that his impact transcends the basketball court, affecting fans and basketball communities across the globe.