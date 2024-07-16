Veteran NBA guard Patrick Beverley is departing the NBA.

Beverley, who most recently played for the Milwaukee Bucks, plans to sign a contract with Hapoel Tel Aviv BC of the Israeli Premier League after 12 years in the NBA.

On Sunday, he shared that he was “weighing his options” between accepting a veteran minimum contract in the NBA and a “historic” contract offer overseas.

Said Beverley on the move, “They gave me everything I asked for… I couldn't refuse.”

Pat Bev split the 2023-24 season with the Philadelphia 76ers and Milwaukee. Philadelphia traded him to the Bucks midway through the season, and he emerged as a vital piece for their playoff run.

Beverley averaged 6.0 points, 2.6 assists and 3.6 rebounds in games with Milwaukee this past season.

The fiery guard has played for six teams in the last four seasons and seven teams overall in his dozen NBA seasons. As he approaches his age-36 season, Beverley's reputation as a defender is probably higher than his actual defensive skill level, but he's still a loud locker room presence who can help a team in a limited capacity.

Patrick Beverley was facing NBA suspension

Beverley had been suspended four games by the NBA for forcefully throwing a basketball multiple times at spectators and for his inappropriate interaction with a reporter during his postgame media availability after the Bucks fell to the Indiana Pacers in the NBA Playoffs last May.

Beverley, who head coach Doc Rivers pulled from Game 6 with just 2:32 remaining on the clock with the Bucks down 20 points, was headed to the bench with a basketball in his hands when he got into a heated discussion with a Pacers fan. He then threw the ball at a woman in the stands, only to get the ball back and then throw it at a male spectator.

The first time Beverley threw the basketball into the stands, he hit a female fan in the head. It's not known if any injuries were sustained by the female or male fan that Beverley targeted but the Indianapolis Police began an investigation into the incident – reviewing video footage of what occurred.

Beverley addressed the incident on his podcast, The Pat Bev Pod, claiming that what took place was his fault.

“Unfortunate situation that should have never happened. What I did was bad and that should have never happened,” Beverley stated. “I have to be better, and I will be better. That should have never happened. Regardless of what was said, that should have never happened. Simple as that.”

Beverley went on to explain that more was said than just “Cancun on 3,” which is what was reportedly previously. He claims that he was singled out and called something by a fan, although he did not go into the specifics during the podcast.