By Guilherme Hiray Leal · 4 min read

Published 4 hours ago



We are officially halfway through the 2022 NFL season following the Week 9 contests. Some players already showed enough to label them as contenders for big awards. That includes Patrick Mahomes and other players who are recording impressive stat lines every week. This means it is time for a mid-season 2022 NFL MVP Power Rankings.

While some established stars such as Mahomes and Josh Allen are having strong seasons, 2022 is revealing some potential future stars and even some surprises from players who were almost out of the league. From a perfect record to clutch plays, these players are making a strong case to win MVP down the line.

But until the postseason starts, these NFL stars need to prove they can keep the high level if they want a trip to the Super Bowl. With that being said, here are the mid-season 2022 NFL MVP Power Rankings.

Honorable Mentions

Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings

Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins

5. Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins

Tua Tagovailoa is finally having his breakout year. The young quarterback is completing 69.9% of his passes for 1,980 yards and 15 touchdowns with just three picks. The issue surrounding his case for the MVP is that he missed two full games, plus most of their Week 4 matchup versus the Cincinnati Bengals due to a concussion that affected how the NFL evaluates head injuries.

On the other hand, his absence showed how impactful he is to the Dolphins. The team is 6-0 in games he played most of the snaps, while 0-3 in his absence, including the Cincinnati game. Tagovailoa leads the league in QBR (79.1) and passer rating (115.9), which illustrates how great of a season he is having.

4. Geno Smith, Seattle Seahawks

Perhaps the best storyline of the season is the resurgence of Geno Smith. After longtime starting quarterback, Russell Wilson was traded away, the Seattle Seahawks gave Smith the first-stringer job. So far, he is having the best season of his career. He has completed a league-best 73.1% of his pass attempts for 2,199 yards and 15 touchdowns against just four interceptions. Smith has also rushed 41 times for a total of 196 yards and one score.

At 6-3, the Seahawks have a real shot at making it into the postseason after being projected to be at the bottom of the rankings. The NFC Offensive Player of the Month in October, Smith is on pace for his first Pro Bowl selection. Should he keep his rhythm, he could even win Comeback Player of the Year after eight years as a backup. He’s even got his name in the NFL MVP race.

3. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles

One of the biggest surprises in 2022 is the Philadelphia Eagles. The team is the only remaining undefeated team with a perfect 8-0 record, most of it thanks to the rise of Jalen Hurts. The quarterback has completed a career-best 68.2% of his passes for 2,042 yards and 12 touchdowns against just two picks. For his elite display, Hurts was named NFC Offensive Player of the Month for September, becoming the first Eagle to win the award since 2017.

While Mahomes and Allen are putting up more impressive individual numbers, Philadelphia’s success could help Hurts. He is the first quarterback to lead the Eagles to an 8-0 start and, based on the remaining schedule, could be close to a perfect season. Should the Eagles stay at the top of the rankings, Hurts will stay in the battle for NFL MVP in 2022.

2. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

A close runner-up is Josh Allen. The quarterback is completing 64.1% of his passes for 2,403 yards and 19 touchdowns, but he is second-worst in the league with eight interceptions. He has also carried the ball 62 times for 392 yards and four touchdowns.

Something that is helping Allen’s case is that the 6-2 Buffalo Bills are seen as a real contender for the Super Bowl. Behind his solid performances, the Bills won games versus the Kansas City Chiefs, Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans, three teams that will likely be in the playoffs. The only question surrounding him is whether his elbow injury suffered on Sunday is serious or not.

1. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes is making a strong case for his second NFL MVP trophy. The quarterback is leading the Kansas City Chiefs at the top of the AFC West with a 6-2 record. So far, he has completed 66.2% of his pass attempts 2,605 yards, and 21 touchdowns, both the best marks in the NFL in 2022. He has only thrown for six picks. On the ground, Mahomes has rushed 27 times for a total of 176 yards and one score.

The 2018 MVP is coming off back-to-back 400-yard performances against the San Francisco 49ers and Tennessee Titans. Versus the latter, Mahomes set single-game franchise records for pass completions and pass attempts as he went 43-for-68 for one touchdown and one pick in an overtime-thriller win.