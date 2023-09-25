The New York Jets have undergone a lot of misery over the last handful of seasons, and a lot of that can be directly attributed to the New England Patriots. The Jets have gone through change after change since 2015, while the Patriots have always been a model for consistency. One thing that definitely has remained consistent since 2015 is the Patriots coming out victorious in their bouts against the Jets.

After beating the Jets in Week 3, the Patriots have now won 15 straight against New York, tying them for the longest active streak in the NFL with the Kansas City Chiefs' 15-game winning streak over the Denver Broncos. The streak ties the team record for consecutive wins against an opponent. The Patriots beat the Buffalo Bills 15 straight times from 2003-2010. Let's take a closer look at how the Patriots have remained so steady in winning over New York.

Recent Patriots vs. Jets outcomes

November 27, 2016: Patriots beat the Jets 22-17

December 24, 2016: Patriots beat the Jets 41-3

October 15, 2017: Patriots beat the Jets 24-17

December 31, 2017: Patriots beat the Jets 26-6

November 25, 2018: Patriots beat the Jets 27-13

December 30, 2018: Patriots beat the Jets 38-3

September 22, 2019: Patriots beat the Jets 30-14

October 21, 2019: Patriots beat the Jets 33-0

November 9, 2020: Patriots beat the Jets 30-27

January 3, 2021: Patriots beat the Jets 28-14

September 19, 2021: Patriots beat the Jets 25-6

October 24, 2021: Patriots beat the Jets 54-13

October 30, 2022: Patriots beat the Jets 22-17

November 20, 2022: Patriots beat the Jets 10-3

September 24, 2023: Patriots beat the Jets 15-10

Patriots winning streak

The last time the Jets beat the New England Patriots was on December 27, 2015. The Jets narrowly came away with a win in that game, as they had to go to overtime to secure the 26-20 victory.

At that point in 2015, Barack Obama was still president, Star Wars: The Force Awakens was just over a week old, and Tom Brady only had a 4-2 record in the Super Bowl.

A lot has happened since the Jets last outdueled the Patriots, and that includes a lot of New England winning at the Jets' expense. Bill Belichick is still the head coach of the New England Patriots, but other than that, the teams look a lot different than they did in 2015.

How the Patriots have won: Quarterback play

A big reason the Patriots have dominated the Jets is because they have had superior play from the game's most important position. Tom Brady was the Patriots quarterback the last time the Jets beat the Patriots. The greatest of all time always tortured the Jets, and he had a 31-8 overall record against the division rival in his career. The Jets have never had anything above mediocrity from the quarterback position over this era, and usually, it has been much worse than that.

Now, the Patriots signal-caller is Mac Jones. Jones has had an up-and-down start to his young career, but he has always dominated the Jets. He orchestrated the best offensive game for his team during his career in only his seventh career game back in Week 7 of the 2021 season. Jones threw for 307 yards en route to a 54-13 win. He would have thrown for more had he not been taken out of the game because the lead was so drastic. That was a career-high in yardage at the time, and it remains the quarterback's fifth-best figure ever, per StatMuse.

Meanwhile, the Jets have deployed eight different quarterbacks to try and end the Patriots streak. The Jets hoped Ryan Fitzpatrick, Bryce Petty, Josh McCown, Sam Darnold, Luke Falk, Joe Flacco, Zach Wilson, and Mike White would all be the antidote to stop the Patriots, but none of the options worked.

Aaron Rodgers was brought in to be the Jets' savior in 2023, but the team's string of bad luck continued, as Rodgers suffered a torn achilles just four plays into his New York career. Former second-overall pick Zach Wilson is back to starting for the team. The hope was that Wilson would learn under Rodgers and one day reach his potential, but things look to be back to old for the third-year quarterback. Wilson has already thrown four interceptions to just two touchdowns this year.

How the Patriots have won: Defense

The Patriots' offense has had some massive games over the course of the 15-game winning streak over the Jets, but their defense has been the true difference.

New England has prevented their AFC East rival from getting anything going on the offensive end. Only once over the streak have the Jets scored more than 20 points. The average NFL points per game in 2022 was 21.9, so forcing your opponent under 20 points consistently is a recipe for success.

Six of the 14 wins during the streak have come with the Patriots holding the Jets to single-digit scoring. Not only does that take a lot of pressure off your offense, but it is also disheartening for the opponent. Most recently, New England only allowed the Jets to score 10 points.

While the Patriots' defense has been incredible, the Jets have been the opposite on that side of the ball. The Patriots scored over 20 points in all but two of their victories during the streak. They scored over 30 points in six of the wins, with two of those being 40 points or greater scoring outputs.

Can the Jets end the streak?

Coming into Week 3 of the 2023 season, the Jets actually had a win under their belt, while the Patriots were 0-2. It was desperation time for both teams, but especially for the Patriots, and a must-win game gave the squad the extra motivation they needed. Good teams win in uncomfortable situations, and that is what happened when the Patriots beat the Jets 15-10. It was a rainy game, and the Patriots didn't play football, but they still came away with a win.

While losing your first two games is never a good thing, the Patriots also had some bad luck early in the season. They were handed an unfortunate draw and had to play the Philadelphia Eagles and Miami Dolphins in their first two games, two of the best offensive teams in the NFL and two teams with their eyes on the Super Bowl. The Patriots also didn't play terribly in their two losses. They gave their opponent a better run than the Eagles or Dolphins' other early-season opponents did. The Patriots only lost by scores of 25-20 and 24-17 in those two games, respectively.

Jones even had one of his best career games against Philadelphia. He threw 316 yards and three touchdowns in the game, proving that he may be an improved player in his third season. New England seemed due for a win, and that proved true against the Jets.

With the win, the Patriots look better than a normal 1-2 team. Meanwhile, the Jets' hopes seemingly went out the door when Aaron Rodgers got injured, and their trajectory is only going in the wrong direction. The team is second to last in the league in scoring and passing yards, only above a Cincinnati Bengals team that has played one less game.

While Rodgers has hinted at a return this season, that just hasn't been the normal timeline for this severe of an injury, historically, especially for a 39-year-old. Zach Wilson has raw talent, but he just hasn't proven he can be an NFL starting quarterback. He once again played atrociously against the Patriots. Wilson completed 18/36 of his passes for only 157 yards and no scores. Wilson couldn't muster any offense together, and most of his yardage came in the fourth quarter of the game.

On top of the Rodgers trade, the Jets brought in numerous other offensive weapons in the offseason. While players like Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb can help Wilson, they were brought in because of their familiarity with Rodgers. That chemistry hasn't transferred to their new Jets quarterback yet.

Even after Rodgers went down, the Jets won their first game of the season. They eked a 16-13 victory out over the Buffalo Bills, but the win was as much a product of a poor Bills and Josh Allen performance than it was because the Jets impressed. Their Week 2 and 3 losses perhaps better reflected the team that the Jets are now. They were embarrassed 30-10 by the Dallas Cowboys in Week 2.

In 2023, neither of these teams are powerhouses, meaning it is anybody's game going forward. The streak is much more likely to end this season in their next matchup than it was when Tom Brady was around. In fact, the Patriots' two lowest-scoring games during the streak have been their last two. Still, Bill Belichick knows how to game plan against the Jets, and New York looks like a lost team right now. They next play each other in the regular season finale.

The longest winning streak by any one team against an individual team happened in the '70s when the Miami Dolphins won 20 straight over the Buffalo Bills. The Patriots have a ways to go to reach that number, but it isn't out of the question.