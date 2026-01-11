The Buffalo Bills survived a thrilling AFC Playoff game on Sunday, against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Just minutes after Buffalo pulled off the road victory, Bills running back James Cook celebrated the moment with a social media post.

“On to next week,” Cook posted to X, formerly Twitter, with exclamation point emojis.

Buffalo defeated Jacksonville on Sunday, 27-24. The Jaguars had looked poised to go on and win the game, but Buffalo got the game-winning touchdown in the final minute of the game. Buffalo got an insane 10-yard gain on a tush push play, that saw Josh Allen nearly go in for a score.

Not much longer after that, Allen did rush in for the game-winning touchdown as Jaguars defenders looked stunned.

