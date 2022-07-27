The Patriots already made a trade in the lead-up to training camp.

New England shipped receiver N’Keal Harry, the 2019 first-round pick who struggled in his three seasons with the Patriots, to Chicago for a 2024 seventh-round pick.

The trade of Harry was a long time coming for multiple reasons. Harry requested a trade prior to the 2021 season looking to change his situation. After another disappointing season in 2021, Harry’s role with the Patriots would’ve been diminished to the point that he would’ve likely been released by the end of the preseason following all of the additions at receiver New England made this offseason.

With Harry gone, there aren’t as many possible trade candidates for the Patriots. But there are a few players the Patriots could trade that would help New England build the roster throughout the season.

Patriots training camp trade candidates

3. Brian Hoyer

Following the Harry trade, the Patriots don’t have many trade candidates on their roster, which is why we might be stretching it out a bit by placing Hoyer as a potential trade candidate when he’s likely more of a release candidate.

Hoyer could have some value though to other teams, even if they’d only sacrifice a conditional seventh-round pick to acquire him. The journeyman quarterback has played for eight teams over the first 13 seasons of his career, holding experience as a backup for a Super Bowl-winning team to starting several regular season games plus a playoff game.

The Jets had interest in signing the 36-year-old Hoyer in 2021. It’s unlikely they would want to trade for Hoyer now though considering they’ve got Joe Flacco and Mike White to backup Zach Wilson. But every season teams lose a quarterback to injury during training camp or the preseason. Should that happen to any team this preseason, especially one with a young quarterback starting, Hoyer could be an intriguing player to trade for considering his experience.

The Patriots’ fourth-round selection of Bailey Zappe likely indicates that Hoyer’s days in New England are nearing an end, too.

2. Davon Godchaux

The veteran defensive tackle was pretty unsteallar in his first season with the Patriots. Godchaux recorded 65 combined tackles, with Pro Football Focus giving him a 64.6 grade for his overall play. He didn’t do much as a pass-rusher, recording just one sack, but his run defense wasn’t great either, with PFF giving him a 65.8 grade in that regard.

While Godchaux doesn’t have many threats for anyone to replace him among the interior defensive line, the Patriots could be enticed to move him via trade if one of the rookies (Sam Roberts or LaBryan Ray) steps up during training camp. If the Patriots were to trade Godchaux, they would open up $7.5 million in cap space. And that cap space could be very useful for New England, as it’s currently just $1.27 million from the cap, according to Monday Morning Quarterback’s Albert Breer. That’s the second-lowest amount of cap space currently for any team in the league.

If the Patriots want to add anyone useful either through a trade or free agency during the preseason or even during the season, they’ll have to find a way to shed some cap. Trading a player like Godchaux could do that.

1. Nelson Agholor

The veteran wideout had a disappointing first season in New England, but he still has upside to contribute with the Patriots in 2022. However, there are a couple of reasons why Agholor could get shipped out via trade prior to the season.

New England’s wide receiver room might not have that elite guy many people look for. It does have several quality players and a second-round rookie who has upside, though. Jakobi Meyers has been the team’s leading receiver over the last two seasons. Kendrick Bourne had a career year in 2021, posting 55 receptions for 800 yards. DeVante Parker was acquired from the Dolphins in a trade for a third-round pick. He could be the outside target, especially in the red zone, that many thought Agholor could be for Mac Jones last season.

The Patriots also drafted Tyquan Thornton with their second-round pick in this year’s draft. Thornton was the fastest receiver prospect in this draft class, with many of his skills overlapping Agholor’s. He also could crack the lineup right away, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. In addition, 2021 undrafted free agent Tre Nixon was a standout at OTAs and has been working out with Jones, too.

With all of those receivers, is there room for Agholor to get targets? The answer to that question will become clearer as training camp goes on, but if the answer is no, the Patriots can free up nearly $10 million in cap space if they trade Agholor.