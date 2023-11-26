New England Patriots kicker Chad Ryland missed a potential game-tying field goal in Week 12, but some fans weren't all that disappointed.

Down 3 to the New York Giants with a chance to tie the game with seconds remaining in regulation, New England Patriots kicker Chad Ryland badly missed a 35-yard field goal to give the Giants the win in a Week 12 battle between two of the league’s most disappointing teams. While the miss cost the Patriots a chance to win in overtime, not all New England fans were overly upset about the end result — including Bill Simmons of The Ringer.

Chad Ryland – the check will be deposited in your Cayman Islands account tonight! — Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) November 26, 2023

The tank job for the Patriots continues after Chad Ryland’s miss

Ryland’s missed kick dropped the Patriots to 2-9 this season…increasing the odds that the Patriots could end up with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. While it can be hard to root for your favorite team to lose, there’s little doubt that losing is going to help the Patriots more than winning will at this stage of the season. The Patriots badly need a franchise quarterback, as Mac Jones was dreadful once again (12-for-21, 89 yards, 2 INT) and was replaced by Bailey Zappe, who wasn’t a whole lot better.

There are multiple quarterbacks who could go in the Top-5 of the 2024 NFL Draft. Caleb Williams out of USC has been considered the favorite to be the first overall selection, but Drake Maye from UNC and Bo Nix from Oregon could be in the mix as well. The more the Patriots lose the rest of the way, the better chance they have at being able to draft a new franchise quarterback, and Ryland, a 4th round selection in the 2023 NFL Draft, may have just helped the Patriots by choking in the clutch in Week 12 against the Giants.

The Patriots currently “trail” the Chicago Bears (via the Carolina Panthers) for the first overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, but there’s a lot of season still left to be played.