The final preseason game this year takes place on Sunday night between the New England Patriots and Washington Commanders. Both teams struggled last year, but they brought in the young pieces to help take them to the next level. These young pieces include number three pick Drake Maye on the Patriots and number two pick Jayden Daniels on the Commanders, as well as some other exciting players. At least some of these young players will be on the field during Week 3 of the preseason, despite that being a common time to sit big-name players. So, you won't want to miss the game, and in this article, we will explain how you can watch it.

When and where is the Patriots vs. Commanders?

The final preseason game of 2024 will be on Sunday, Aug. 25, with kickoff taking place at 8 p.m. ET in the prime time slot. The game will be at Commanders Field in Landover, Maryland.

How to watch preseason Week 3 Sunday Night Football

The Patriots vs. Commanders game will be on NBC, meaning you can live-stream the game with fuboTV or NFL+.

Date: Sunday, Aug. 25 | Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Commanders Field — Landover, Maryland

TV Channel: NBC | Live stream: fuboTV (click for a free trial)

Patriots storylines

Jerod Mayo is changing the culture in New England, and that is illustrated by his decision to play the starters in the final preseason game. The team hasn't proven themselves enough to their new coach yet, so they will have to continue displaying their worth against the Commanders.

A big reason for playing the starters is that New England is still figuring out their quarterback battle. Veteran Jacoby Brissett and the rookie Drake Maye are duking it out for the starting gig. Brissett is a proven option, but he doesn't move the needle much. Meanwhile, Maye started off slow during training camp, but he has been getting better with each passing day.

The third preseason game will serve as a showcase to figure out who should start Week 1. It will also work as a time for the rest of the starters to gain chemistry and momentum heading into the regular season. Regardless of who starts the in regular season behind center, the Patriots will need better offensive line play.

The men up front have struggled to protect their quarterbacks all preseason long. The team also needs a receiver to step up and establish himself as a star. The Patriots have plenty of depth at receiver, but they lack the playmaking at the position that would make life easier on their quarterback, especially if the team chooses the younger option to start for them.

Commanders storylines

While we do know that the starters will play for the Patriots, we don't know what Dan Quinn will decide to do with his best players. Considering Jayden Daniels was recently confirmed as the team's starting quarterback, it is safe to assume that they will rest him in order to avoid unnecessary injury.

However, the rookie still has developing to do, so it could be smart to give him some more reps, especially since the team just traded one of his best targets Jahan Dotson. Dotson was a first-round pick as recently as 2022, but the Commanders traded him just days before their final preseason game.

Similar to the Patriots, the Commanders now need someone to step up at the receiver position. If Daniels does play, he will want to prove that the Commanders made the right choice in selecting him over Maye. Washington did considerable work scouting both players, so fans will keep a close eye going forward on if the decision to take Daniels was the correct one.