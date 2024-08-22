The Washington Commanders have traded wide receiver Jahan Dotson and a fifth-round pick to the Philadelphia Eagles for a 2025 third-round pick and two seventh-round picks per Adam Schefter of ESPN. With the news, Commanders fans have been going crazy on social media begging the team to go after San Francisco 49ers Brandon Aiyuk who is going through contract negotiations at the moment.

With the need for Washington now at receiver with the trade of Dotson and looking to add a weapon for rookie Jayden Daniels next to Terry McLaurin, fans are seeing Aiyuk as an exciting option. One such reaction came from Josh Taylor on X, formerly Twitter, who said that there is “absolutely no reason to not go all-in on Brandon Aiyuk now” in reference to the Commanders.

That account was not the only one that had the idea of Washington going after Aiyuk as a bevy of fans of the team stormed to social media in begging them for the trade to happen. Another user by the name of PFT Commenter just posted the simple question of “Brandon Aiyuk to the Commanders?” which resulted in over 60,000 views in just over 30 minutes.

Looking at the Aiyuk situation, he has been holding out of practice due to wanting a contract extension with the 49ers which has gone long enough to the point where other teams have been asking for a potential trade like the Pittsburgh Steelers. One user poked fun at this development by the name of Michael Hauff who posted “the 49ers and Steelers when Brandon Aiyuk winds up getting traded to the Commanders” then attached a video of actor Paul Rudd on the show “Hot Ones.”

More reactions of Commanders fans wanting Aiyuk on their team

In the trade for Dotson, the Commanders got back a third-round pick for the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft which fans are already wanting to move it, if it means acquiring Aiyuk. One user by the name of @DCzWall would say “that extra 3rd round pick now, throw it in for Brandon Aiyuk.”

Another aspect to the Aiyuk to Commanders fan speculation is that both the 49ers star wide receiver and the team's second overall pick in Daniels do have a connection. Both of them attended Arizona State University at some point before Daniels was a superstar at LSU and Aiyuk was in the NFL where one user named “@TreyK_FB” shared a clip of an 81-yard touchdown connection between the two.

The speculation was steaming up on X with one user even relating the Commanders possible interest in Aiyuk to that of professional wrestling, specfically in WWE. They would use a GIF of wrestler Seth Rollins cashing in his “Money In The Bank” which gives the holder a surprise title shot, putting the Commanders general manager Adam Peters in that spot.

MY GOD THAT ADAM PETERS MUSIC! HES CASHING IN HIS MONEY IN THE BANK FOR BRANDON AIYUK