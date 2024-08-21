One fascinating quarterback battle within the NFL has been the New England Patriots which is between veteran Jacoby Brissett and rookie Drake Maye. Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo would give his stance Wednesday on when the staff will come up with the decision, saying it will be Monday night and reaffirms that Brissett “is still QB1” according to Chad Graff of The Athletic.

“'It’s still a competition and Jacoby (Brissett) is still QB1,' Mayo said.”

There could be a divide between fans if the highly touted rookie does not start for the team, but it could benefit him in some ways to sit and learn on the bench like many great young quarterbacks have done in the past. Selected with the third overall pick in the last NFL draft, the University of North Carolina product has shown flashes of his talent in the preseason which has been noticed by Mayo per Boston.com.

“He’s definitely progressing, doing a good job,” Brissett said of Maye. “He’s picking it up and doing a good job.”

However, he is up against a veteran in Brissett who is serving his second stint with New England after starting his career with the team back in 2016 where he was drafted by the team with the 91st overall pick. Brissett straight up told the media Tuesday that he sees himself as the starting quarterback.

“I still treat myself as if I’m the starter,” Brissett said.

Jacoby Brissett not worrying about the Patriots quarterback battle

On the other hand, the young star in Maye has made this a stern competition which could be good news for the coaching staff and fans since he has been impressing in his first year in the league. Still, Brissett is aware of the competition and said he is not going to “worry about that” and wants to focus on “being a good teammate.”

“I can’t worry about that,” Brissett said. “I just go out there and do my job. I’ve been in this league long enough, and a lot of crazy things have happened in my career so far, and I wouldn’t be shocked by anything. But at the same time, I’m enjoying this process, putting my best foot forward, and just letting the chips fall where they may. . . . I don’t really worry about the competition.”

“Every day I come out here, I’m trying to do my best,” Brissett continued. “It doesn’t matter if it was Day 1 or Day 39, I’m still trying to go out there and to my best. I don’t really worry about the competition, I’m mores just worried about myself and just being a good teammate.”

At any rate, the Patriots are looking to improve after a 4-13 record which put them dead last in the AFC East as their final preseason game is Sunday against the Washington Commanders. They open the season in a new era as long time head coach Bill Belichick is gone and Mayo starts his journey on the road against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, Sept. 8 as soon the team will know who the starting quarterback is between Brissett and Maye.