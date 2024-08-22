Can the New England Patriots get excited about their quarterback? It’s hard to imagine Jacoby Brissett moving that needle, but Drake Maye didn’t seem exasperated at not being anointed yet. However, the Patriots offensive coordinator dropped telling comments about Maye amid the battle for the top spot.

Alex Van Pelt said Maye has been looking sharp in the preseason, according to bostonherald.com.

“(Maye has) taken steps forward every single day, and that’s the big thing,” Van Pelt said. “There’s no regression. He’s taking what he’s learned from the previous practices and applying it to the next practice. He’s been really impressive, the last few weeks especially.”

When will Patriots QB Drake Maye get his chance?

Obviously the Patriots don’t want to rush their young star. It’s the same thing the Bears with Caleb Williams, and the Commanders, with Jayden Daniels, face. But both of those teams are rolling with their rookies from Day 1, it looks like.

Van Pelt said the decision on Maye will rest on how settled the offensive line is for the start of the regular season. The team has picked through many different combinations this summer, trying to settle on the right fit to make things safe for the starting quarterback. It’s kind of like Van Pelt is saying the team will let the veteran Brissett take a bit of beating, if necessary, to protect Maye.

But Van Pelt said he wants Maye to get more preseason chances.

“Obviously, we’ve got to get (Maye) out there and watch him play,” Van Pelt said. “We’d obviously like to get him out there with the first group if we can and see him operate with the first offense.”

Of course, it’s not all about Maye. Brissett has shown signs in his NFL career of being able to lead a team to victories. His best season came in 2019, when he went 7-8 and threw for 2,942 yards with 18 touchdowns and only six interceptions with the Colts. However, in starting roles with the Dolphins in 2021 and Browns in 2022, he managed only a 6-10 combined mark.

Still, for now, Brissett is the dude, Van Pelt said.

We’re still in the evaluation process,” Van Pelt said. “We have one more preseason game, and our guys are going to play, so we’ll have a chance to evaluate them. Jacoby has tons of experience, not just in the NFL but in this system.”

And yet, Van Pelt added, “But again, Drake is pushing.”

Maye completed 6 of 11 attempts for 47 yards in the Patriots' 14-13 preseason loss to the Eagles last week.