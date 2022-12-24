By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

Jerry Edmond was just minding his own business during last Sunday’s matchup between the New England Patriots and the Las Vegas Raiders. All the 24-year-old Pats fan wanted to do was cheer on his team in peace. A Raiders fan made sure that this was not to be, though, and the video of their altercation has completely blown up on social media.

The Patriots ended up losing the game in heartbreaking fashion, 30-24. The Raiders fan made sure to capitalize on Edmond’s misery by screaming in his face right after Las Vegas pulled off the win. It was an ugly sight, no doubt, and it put Raiders fans in general in a bad light.

Edmond has now revealed the details of his rather traumatic experience. According to the faithful Patriots fan, the lady was actually heckling him throughout the game:

“Basically, I was approached by the woman at first and she told me it was disrespectful to be cheering for the Patriots in the stadium,” Edmond said, via Don Amore of the La Crosse Tribune. “Then she repeatedly approached me throughout the game as I was cheering. One of the only things I would say was ‘That’s the Derek Carr I know,’ whenever he would make a bad pass. I guess she took offense to that, calling me disrespectful, then her husband approached me telling me to watch my mouth.”

Edmond told the woman that he didn’t want any trouble. He even requested that she return to her seat and told her that “everything will be fine.” The Raiders fan clearly did not heed his appeal. In fact, she did the exact opposite.

“During the whole time she was nudging me a little bit and I was just ignoring it, trying to mind my own business,“ Edmond said. “After the Patriots fumbled the ball and the Raiders returned it, I guess she just went irate and started cheering in my face even more. I was focused on the big screen and the field trying to figure out what happened, that’s when she turned to her husband and they hugged.”

You have to commend Edmond for keeping his cool throughout this ordeal. A lesser man would have definitely reacted in a less civilized manner.

His admirable demeanor did not go unnoticed. Edmond was showered with praise all over social media. Even Patriots owner Robert Kraft reached out to him personally to give him game tickets and passes. Likewise, the Raiders also thanked Edmond for keeping his cool, while also criticizing the woman’s actions.

Sometimes, it pays to keep your emotions in check.