Is it fair to say that the New England Patriots are stuck in No Man's Land right now? They've been… fine since Tom Brady left, even making the playoffs in 2021. However, that's exactly the problem, they're just decent.

With their current roster, the Patriots are clearly a few steps away from competing for a championship. That's especially true considering their division, and the AFC in general, is overflowing with quality teams. On the other hand, they aren't anywhere near bad enough to get top draft picks. This middle ground is arguably the worst place for a team to be in, as there isn't much direction one way or the other.

At any rate, it seems New England will be trying to win as long Bill Belichick remains the head coach. The Patriots have some very good players, especially on a defense led by edge rusher Matthew Judon. To become a surprise playoff contender though, they'll need some unsung heroes to step up.

With that said, here are two hidden gems on the Patriots' 2023 roster.

2. Josh Uche

After his performance last season, Uche may not be so much of a hidden gem anymore. In his first two seasons, the former Michigan Wolverine saw limited playing time and recorded just 21 tackles and four sacks. His playing time went up slightly in 2022, but his production went up substantially.

Despite only playing 38% of the Patriots' defensive snaps and starting zero games, Uche recorded a whopping 11.5 sacks. After not recording a single sack through seven weeks, Uche exploded in the latter half of the season. He finished second on the Patriots in sacks, and Matt Judon, who led the team with 15.5, even said he was the team's best pass rusher.

In 2023, Uche will have even more motivation to follow up this season. He is entering the final year of his rookie contract, and another strong season will likely result in a huge payday. If he continues this upward trajectory, he will be a very attractive free agent next year.

1. Tyquan Thornton

The Patriots' offense was somewhat of a mess last season. Without a dedicated offensive coordinator (and Matt Patricia calling plays for some reason), the offense stalled at many inopportune times. With Bill O'Brien back in New England and calling the shots on offense, the unit should look much better in 2023.

That will benefit the entire unit, but one player who should especially benefit from the change is Thornton, a second-year receiver from Baylor. Thornton, a third-round pick last year, had a relatively unimpressive rookie season, catching just 22 passes for 247 yards and two touchdowns in 13 games. But again, those numbers should come up with better scheming this season.

Thornton's college stats show a glimpse of what he can be at the NFL level. In 2021, his final season with the Bears, he was a borderline star with 62 receptions for 948 yards and 10 touchdowns. He finished third in the Big XII in receiving yards and was a second-team all-conference selection.

With better scheming and a year of experience under his belt, Thornton is a prime breakout candidate for New England in 2023.